Leclanché secures $76M in funding, $51M facility for acquisitions and joint ventures in e-Transport and stationary grid-based storage markets

Switzerland-based energy storage company Leclanché SA has secured new additional funding from FEFAM, Leclanché’s largest shareholder. In addition to CHF 75 million (US$76 million) committed corporate funding, FEFAM has agreed to provide a conditional CHF 50 million (US$51 million) funding facility for acquisitions and joint ventures. The facility shall operate on the basis of a Right-of-First-Offer (ROFO) for FEFAM.

The new funding follows Leclanché’s full year 2017 results announcement on 3 May 2018 that it is expected to be EBITDA positive by 2020, supported by an order book of over 50 MWh, contributing CHF 40-50 million of revenue in 2018, and a milestone of 100MWh of energy storage systems in operation by 2018.

Further, as indicated on 1 March, Leclanché confirms that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with a potential strategic investor to increase its overall corporate funding to between CHF100 million (US$102 million) and CHF125 million (US$127 million). The company said that it anticipates that negotiations will be completed, and a final agreement will be executed, by Q4 2018.