Audi Q8 makes debut in China; 48V mHEV system standard

The Audi Q8 made its debut at the Audi Brand Summit in Shenzhen, China. The five-passenger SUV offers advanced connectivity, infotainment and driver assistance systems, combined with capable driving dynamics. All drive systems are enhanced by the standard new mild hybrid technology (MHEV). The 48-volt primary electrical system supports the TFSI engine and functions as the main vehicle electrical system.





The 48-volt primary electrical system incorporates two main technology modules: a lithium-ion battery and a belt alternator starter. During braking, it can recover up to 12 kW of power and feed it back into the battery. The MHEV technology enables long coasting phases with the engine deactivated and a start-stop range that begins at 22 km/h (13.7 mph).

The Audi Q8 launches on the European market in the third quarter of 2018 and in the US in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Standard equipped with quattro all-wheel drive, the purely mechanical center differential transfers power to the front and rear axle at a standard ratio of 40:60, and when required, can transfer the majority of the power to the axle with better traction.

When required, it transfers the majority to the axle with the better traction. That plus as much 254 millimeters (10.0 in) of ground clearance, short overhangs and hill descent control means the Audi Q8 can keep going even after the pavement ends. The suspension with damper control is standard. Audi offers the adaptive air suspension with controlled damping as an option, with either comfort or sport setup. It adjusts the ride height depending on the driving situation and the driver’s preference by as much as 90 millimeters (3.5 in).





Besides the standard progressive steering, the steering ratio of which becomes increasingly direct the further the steering wheel is turned, Audi also offers the option of all-wheel steering. It can turn the rear wheels as much as 5 degrees—counter to the direction of the turn at low speeds to increase agility and at higher speeds in the direction of the turn for better stability.

Among the assistance systems are adaptive cruise assist, efficiency assist, crossing assist, lane change warning, curb warning and 360 degree cameras. One highlight is the remote garage pilot, which will follow in early 2019.

Under the supervision of the driver, it guides the SUV into a garage and back out again autonomously. The driver gets out of the car beforehand and activates the process using the myAudi app on their smartphone. The (remote) parking pilot offers a similar level of convenience. Behind all of these features is the central driver assistance controller. It continuously computes a differentiated model of the surroundings and uses this to manage the assistance systems. The required data are obtained—depending on the selected options—from up to five radar sensors, six cameras, twelve ultrasound sensors and the laser scanner.