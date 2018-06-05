New Hyundai Tucson in Europe features 48 V mild hybrid diesel powertrain

The New Hyundai Tucson for Europe, which enters production this month, will be equipped with a fuel-efficient 48 V mild hybrid powertrain. It is the first model in the company’s line-up to offer the new technology. Production of the new compact SUV starts in June 2018, to be launched in the European market in summer.





The New Tucson is designed and built in Europe. In addition to the upgraded powertrain portfolio, all Tucson engines meet the new Euro 6d-TEMP emission standards. The New Tucson also offers a major design update and wider range of advanced technology and convenience features to continue the model’s success story across the region, having been the best-selling Hyundai in Europe in 2016 and 2017.

With our new mild hybrid powertrain system for our best-selling model, we are further expanding the company’s electrification strategy to make clean technologies accessible for even more customers. In order to continue on this path consistently, the highly efficient system has been developed by our engineers at our European Technical Centre. It will be available in combination with more engines in the future, as part of our highly diverse mix of electrified solutions. —Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe

The New Tucson combines a 48 V mild hybrid system with the 2.0 litr†e diesel engine. The technology comprises a 0.44 kW/h 48-volt lithium-ion battery, a Mild Hybrid Starter Generator (MHSG), a LDC converter (Low Voltage DC/DC) and an inverter.

Under acceleration the MHSG supports the engine with up to 12 kW and thereby reducing fuel consumption. The system switches automatically between mechanical use of the engine and energy recuperation. The MHSG assists the combustion engine by discharging the battery to reduce engine load with light acceleration or to provide additional torque to the engine under strong acceleration. During in-gear deceleration and braking, energy is recuperated to recharge the battery. In this way, the system significantly improves the engine’s fuel economy and CO2 emissions without sacrificing maximum driving pleasure.

With this technology, Hyundai aims to reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by up to 7% combined with the manual transmission.

The 2.0 diesel engine is the most powerful in the New Tucson’s powertrain line-up, offering an output of 137 kW/186 PS. It comes with four-wheel drive and can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or optionally with the newly developed 8-speed automatic transmission.

By spring 2019, the 48 V mild hybrid technology will also be available with new Smart Stream 1.6-liter diesel engine in the New Tucson.