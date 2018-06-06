Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
NEVS and Phantom Auto collaborating on autonomous vehicles
California Public Utilities Commission approves $738M in transportation electrification projects for utilities

Shell Aviation and SkyNRG in strategic collaboration to advance use of sustainable aviation fuel

06 June 2018

Shell Aviation and SkyNRG entered a long-term strategic collaboration to promote and develop the use of sustainable fuel in aviation supply chains. The collaboration combines Shell Aviation’s technical and commercial expertise, world-class supply chain and carbon management operations with SkyNRG’s proven track record of supplying sustainable aviation fuels and in-depth knowledge of this market.

The agreement will see Shell Aviation and SkyNRG work together to develop long-term opportunities for low carbon solutions. These efforts are structurally supported by committed funding to a joint business development fund.

We want Shell to be a leader in the low carbon transition in aviation fuels. Today’s agreement with industry pioneers SkyNRG demonstrates the type of progressive collaboration which can help us move us towards a lower carbon emissions future. Working together, we believe we can advance sustainable solutions for the benefit of our entire industry.

—Anne Anderson, Vice-President Shell Aviation

The agreement is a multi-year collaboration, with both companies acknowledging that the path to lower carbon emissions in aviation requires long-term commitment.

The collaboration will focus on the joint development and funding of new opportunities to extend the use of and build more resilient supply chains for sustainable aviation fuels. This will be coupled with the development of a range of comprehensive carbon management options that will provide support to Shell Aviation and SkyNRG customers.

Posted on 06 June 2018 in Aviation, Bio-hydrocarbons | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

Shell has been making synthetic since Pearl, good to see renewable.

Posted by: SJC | 06 June 2018 at 05:50 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)