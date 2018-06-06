Shell Aviation and SkyNRG in strategic collaboration to advance use of sustainable aviation fuel

Shell Aviation and SkyNRG entered a long-term strategic collaboration to promote and develop the use of sustainable fuel in aviation supply chains. The collaboration combines Shell Aviation’s technical and commercial expertise, world-class supply chain and carbon management operations with SkyNRG’s proven track record of supplying sustainable aviation fuels and in-depth knowledge of this market.

The agreement will see Shell Aviation and SkyNRG work together to develop long-term opportunities for low carbon solutions. These efforts are structurally supported by committed funding to a joint business development fund.

We want Shell to be a leader in the low carbon transition in aviation fuels. Today’s agreement with industry pioneers SkyNRG demonstrates the type of progressive collaboration which can help us move us towards a lower carbon emissions future. Working together, we believe we can advance sustainable solutions for the benefit of our entire industry. —Anne Anderson, Vice-President Shell Aviation

The agreement is a multi-year collaboration, with both companies acknowledging that the path to lower carbon emissions in aviation requires long-term commitment.

The collaboration will focus on the joint development and funding of new opportunities to extend the use of and build more resilient supply chains for sustainable aviation fuels. This will be coupled with the development of a range of comprehensive carbon management options that will provide support to Shell Aviation and SkyNRG customers.