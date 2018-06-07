Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Faraday Future receives permit and announces Bernards as general contractor for Hanford factory

GM and Honda partner on next-gen batteries for EVs for N America

07 June 2018

General Motors and Honda are partnering on new advanced chemistry battery components, including the cell and module, to accelerate both companies’ plans for all-electric vehicles. The next-generation battery will deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging capabilities for both companies’ future products, mainly for the North American market.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate based on GM’s next generation battery system with the intent for Honda to source the battery modules from GM. The collaboration will support each company’s respective and distinct vehicles.

The combined scale and global manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers.

GM and Honda already have a proven relationship around electrification, having formed the industry’s first manufacturing joint venture to produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system in the 2020 timeframe.

The integrated development teams are working to deliver a more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems.

In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society.

—Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer of Honda

Posted on 07 June 2018 in Batteries, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)