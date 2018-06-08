California Energy Commission providing $78.7M for replacement of oldest school buses; electric preferred

The California Energy Commission School Bus Replacement Program is making up to $78.7 million in grant funding available for the replacement of California’s oldest school buses. (GFO-17-607) Additionally, the Energy Commission’s Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP) has up to $13 million in grant funds for electric vehicle infrastructure and $2.4 million in grant funds for compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling infrastructure for the replacement school buses.

The Energy Commission is emphasizing electric school buses as the preferred type of bus replacement under SB 110, the legislation providing the funding for the replacements. As an incentive, the Energy Commission is planning to provide up to $60,000 per awarded bus for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Additionally, the Energy Commission expects to provide school districts/COE awarded an electric bus under this solicitation, access to workforce development and training resources.

Funding is available for public school districts and county offices of education that operate the oldest buses in California. Priority consideration will be given to school buses that operate in a disadvantaged community and public school districts and county offices of education that had a majority of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

School districts/COE applying for a CNG replacement bus under this solicitation may also be eligible for up to $500,000 per applicant for compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling infrastructure.

Funding for the CNG school buses, CNG fueling infrastructure, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and workforce development and training will originate from the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program (ARFVTP) or other appropriate funding sources.

Each school district/COE is allowed to submit one application under this solicitation. Each application may contain a request for multiple buses. Each school district/COE is eligible to receive a maximum of 10 school buses under this solicitation. The Energy Commission, at its sole discretion, may waive this requirement.

The Energy Commission will host a pre-application workshop on 12 June 2018, at 10:00 AM.