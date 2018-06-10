Stena Line introducing battery-electric operation to ferry; three stages up to 50 all-electric nautical miles

Stena Line, one of Europe’s leading ferry companies with 38 vessels and 21 routes in Northern Europe, is introducing battery power to its operations. Stena recently signed with Callenberg Technology Group for 1 MWh of batteries which will be installed on Stena Jutlandica which operates between Gothenburg and Frederikshavn.





Stena envisions three phases to the project. In step one, due this summer, the 1 MWh, 3,000 kW battery pack, which will be located on the weather deck, will be used for bow thrusters and maneuvering when berthing in port. In step two, a 20 MWh battery pack will be connected to the propellers; Stena Jutlandica will be able to be operated on electricity within around 10 nautical miles, equal to the distance between Göteborg and Vinga Lighthouse.

In step three, the battery capacity will be further expanded to 50 MWh, enabling about 50 nautical miles of all-electric range—corresponding to the distance between Gothenburg and Frederikshavn.

The objective of accomplishing this in several steps is to test and gather knowledge about electrical operation along the way. If the project is successful, battery operation may also be applicable to other vessels in the Stena Line fleet.

The technical solutions are being developed together with Stena Teknik, which cooperates with the academic world, authorities and various suppliers. The first phase of the project is supported and financed by half by the Swedish Transport Administration and the EU.

The batteries are charged when the ship is connected to shore power, which is also an important focus area on clean energy, but can also be charged by the ship’s generators.