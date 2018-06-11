MAN Diesel & Turbo partners with ABB to develop and commercialize new electro-thermal stationary energy-storage system

MAN Diesel & Turbo Schweiz AG has signed a cooperation agreement with ABB Switzerland for the development, production and commercialization of a three-way energy-storage system. The new Electro-Thermal Energy Storage system (ETES) stores large-scale electricity, heat and cold for distribution to consumers.

ETES uses surplus renewable-electricity to generate heat and cold for storage in insulated reservoirs during a so-called charging cycle. The heat and cold can be converted back into electrical energy on demand.

Moreover, it is possible to distribute the stored cold and heat to different types of consumers. For instance, heat can be transferred to district heating, the food-processing industry, laundry facilities, etc., whereas applications for the cold include cooling data-centers, ice-hockey arenas or air-conditioning for skyscrapers. The system is location-independent and designed to suit various boundary conditions.

The biggest challenge in building stable, climate-neutral energy systems is the intermittency of renewable energy in power generation and supply. To match an increasing consumer demand for energy with a fluctuating supply, the world needs reliable energy-storage systems. At MAN Diesel & Turbo we have made it our mission to drive the transition towards a carbon-neutral world. Together with our partner, ABB, we now offer a complete solution for the storage, use and distribution of electrical and thermal energy that is groundbreaking. —Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Diesel & Turbo

The turbomachinery technology and the process design of the charging and discharging cycle are the key elements of this energy-storage system and reflect MAN Diesel and Turbo’s core competences. ETES features MAN’s hermetically-sealed turbo compressor HOFIM within the charging cycle to compress the CO 2 working fluid to its supercritical state at typically 140 bar and ca. 120 °C.





Charging Cycle:

The HOFIM turbo-compressor runs on surplus energy from renewable resources, compressing CO 2 in the cycle, which is heated to 120 °C. The CO 2 is fed into a heat exchanger and heats the water. The hot water is stored in isolated tanks, each one at a separately-defined temperature level. Still under high pressure, the CO 2 is fed into an expander, which reduces the pressure—the CO 2 is liquefied and cooled. The liquefied CO 2 is again pumped through a heat-exchange system, this time on the cold side of the system. Heat is taken from the surrounding water and ice is formed in the ice storage tank.





Discharging Cycle: