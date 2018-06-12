Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE: Washington State has the greatest fuel cost savings for an EV vs. a gasoline vehicle
Paus and Danfoss electrifying mine vehicles

Ballard, Audi sign 3.5-year extension to long-term program for fuel cell cars; extension supports Audi through vehicle launch

12 June 2018

Ballard Power Systems signed a 3.5-year extension to its current Technology Solutions contract with Audi AG (earlier post), extending the HyMotion program to August 2022. The aggregate value of the contract extension is expected to be C$80-to-130 million (US$62-100 million). The program will support Audi through its small series production launch.

Ballard signed an initial 4-year contract with Volkswagen AG in March 2013, followed by a 2-year extension in February 2015, with the full 6-year contract term running to March 2019. Audi AG assumed leadership of the program in 2016.

A160182_medium

A160182_medium

Audi unveiled the h-tron quattro fuel cell concept SUV at the 2016 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).

The HyMotion program encompasses automotive fuel cell stack development as well as system design support activities. Ballard is focused on the design and manufacture of world-leading, next-generation fuel cell stacks for use in Audi’s demonstration car program. Ballard engineers are leading critical areas of fuel cell product design—including the membrane electrode assembly (MEA), plate and stack components—along with certain testing and integration work.

Our collaboration with Ballard has enabled the acceleration of our automotive fuel cell program, by bringing together fuel cell skills and expertise in both organizations. We have developed demonstration cars using fuel cell technology and design from the HyMotion program, and are working toward a small series production launch.

—Dr. Peter Mertens, Board Member for Technical Development at Audi

The long-term HyMotion program is a testament to the commitment that Volkswagen Group and Audi have shown toward fuel cell electrification and their partnership with Ballard. Ballard is committed to supporting Volkswagen and Audi’s corporate fuel cell automotive goals and objectives. We believe the Ballard-designed fuel cell stacks integrated into Audi’s propulsion systems and vehicles will deliver outstanding automotive fuel cell performance, including highest power density, lightest weight, highest durability and robust freeze start capabilities.

—Randy MacEwen, Ballard President and CEO

Concept cars representing multiple Volkswagen and Audi brand models, and utilizing technology and components developed through the HyMotion program with Ballard, have been unveiled at Detroit and LA Auto Shows over the past several years. This has included the Golf SportWagen HyMotion, Passat HyMotion and Audi A7 Sportback h-tron quattro.

Posted on 12 June 2018 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

Good to see Ballard in the game, they made the largest improvements to the original GE design for PEMs.

Posted by: SJC | 12 June 2018 at 05:27 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)