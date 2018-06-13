California ARB releases draft summary of proposed Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation for comment

The California ARB has released the draft summary of its proposed Innovative Clean Transit (ICT) regulation (earlier post) for review and comments. Staff will be discussing this concept at a public workshop being held today.

The proposed ICT regulation includes a transition to zero-emission technologies while enhancing transit services. The proposal is structured to allow transit agencies to take advantage of incentive programs by acting early and is intended to provide flexibility and to encourage transit agencies to implement plans that are best suited for their own situation.

Key elements of the proposal include the following:

Transit agencies develop individual plans to transition to a zero-emission bus (ZEB) fleet by 2040.

ZEB purchase minimums at the time new bus purchases are made.

A waiver of the initial ZEB purchase requirements for transit agencies if statewide progress toward zero-emissions meets certain targets.

An option to implement innovative zero-emission mobility programs in lieu of ZEB purchases as well as other flexibility options.

Purchase of renewable fuels when diesel or natural gas contracts are renewed.

Purchase of low NO x engines if available for conventional bus purchases.

The regulation will affect all buses with gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) greater than 14,000 lbs., but does not include trolleybuses. The regulation applies to all California public transit agencies that own, operate, lease, or rent affected buses, or contract out their operation with another entity. A transit agency must meet the ZEB purchase requirements determined as a percentage of total applicable new bus purchases made in that calendar year.





Two or more transit agencies may pool their resources together and form a Joint Zero-Emission Bus Group to comply with zero-emission bus purchase requirement collectively. These transit agencies must share the same Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) or Transportation Planning Agency, or be located within the same Air Basin.