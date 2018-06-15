EPA approves bio-isobutanol as gasoline additive at up to 16 vol %

EPA has approved the registration of bio-isobutanol as a gasoline additive at up to 16 vol % after reviewing and taking comment on the application of Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC. (Earlier post.)

Butamax, a manufacturer of bio-isobutanol, submitted an application pursuant to the regulations at 40 CFR Part 79, Registration of Fuels and Fuel Additives, for the registration of bio-isobutanol. EPA said that Butamax successfully demonstrated that bio-isobutanol meets all applicable requirements under the Clean Air Act (CAA) for registration under Fuel and Fuel Additive Registration Program.

With this registration, bio-isobutanol can be used as a gasoline additive or a “drop-in” fuel. Bio-isobutanol, which is produced from renewable resources like corn, can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and is eligible to generate credits under the RFS program.

Although not required, EPA published a Federal Register notice in March 2018 to make the public aware of the likelihood of this registration and sought public comment regarding any issues the Agency should take into consideration for this registration and/or any supplemental actions the Agency should take under the CAA to further protect public health and welfare.

The comment period ended in April 2018. EPA received more than 2,000 comments; most were positive comments in support of the registration of bio-isobutanol from across multiple stakeholders.

After reviewing all comments received, EPA has determined that Butamax has demonstrated it has met all the applicable requirements under the CAA and therefore should be registered.