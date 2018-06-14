Rüsselsheim Engineering Center developing next four-cylinder gasoline engine generation for Groupe PSA; optimized for hybrids

The Rüsselsheim Engineering Center will take on the global responsibility for the development of the next-generation of high-efficiency gasoline engines for all Groupe PSA brands (Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall).

The next generation of four-cylinder engines will be optimized for operation in combination with electric motors and will be used in the drive train of hybrid systems. Market-introduction will begin in 2022.

The new generation of engines is designated for use in all Groupe PSA brands in China, Europe and North America, meeting the future emission standards of these markets. The power units feature technologies such as direct-injection, turbocharging and variable valve control; are highly efficient; and will deliver low fuel consumption and low CO 2 values.

Rüsselsheim already had global responsibility for engine development when we were still part of GM. With the development of the new generation of four-cylinder gasoline engines, we can exploit one of our key competencies. The economic direct-injection, in combination with hybrid technology, will consolidate the strong position of Groupe PSA in lowering CO 2 emissions. —Opel’s Managing Director Engineering, Christian Müller

The Rüsselsheim Engineering Center has decades of experience in the construction of efficient gasoline engines. The engineers are now developing the new engine generation on the basis of the current Groupe PSA four-cylinder PureTech units. These all-aluminium engine, which have a displacement of 1.6 liters, already deliver a high level of efficiency and direct throttle response.

The upcoming four-cylinder units form the second gasoline engine family of Groupe PSA from 2022 alongside the well-known three-cylinder PureTech turbo engine that recently won the “Engine of the Year” award for the fourth time in a row. In addition to the responsibility for the new engine family, the engineering team in Rüsselsheim also leads the development of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) for the entire group. This includes the development of LCV platforms and modules from advanced development to production maturity.

Groupe PSA has currently established 15 Centers of Competence in Rüsselsheim:

Future technologies:

Hydrogen & fuel cells

Alternative fuels

Vehicle development:

Seats

ADAS: parking, active safety, danger alert

Restraint systems

Manual transmission systems

Geometry, dimensions and tolerances

< Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC)

Vehicle fuel function

Vehicle material engineering (for many areas)

US market federalization (vehicle and powertrain)

Methodologies:

Test automation

Software industrialization

Automation of quality checks

3D print of assembly tools

Modular multi-energy platforms. All passenger cars and most light commercial vehicles (LCVs) of Groupe PSA are currently derived from two multi-energy modular platforms: the Common Modular Platform (CMP) and the Efficient Modular Platform (EMP2). A modular platform consists primarily of the floor assembly, the chassis and various powertrains, as well as the base electric/electronic architecture. The platform is therefore the decisive factor for cost-efficient automobile manufacturing and represents 60% of the material costs.

The Groupe PSA platforms are complemented with modules for engines, seats, restraints, cockpits and infotainment systems that can be used in various carlines.

Different variants for various segments and international markets can be developed on these modular platforms: four and five-door sedans and hatchbacks, station wagons, vans, sport utility vehicles (SUV), convertibles and coupés are possible. The Groupe PSA platform dedicated to vehicles in the B and C segments is called CMP. The new Corsa, which will make its world premiere next year, is currently being developed on this very compact platform. The Grandland X SUV and the family-friendly Combo Life leisure activity vehicle (LAV) are based on the EMP2, which is used for the passenger car C and D segments.

Electrification. By 2024, all Opel/Vauxhall passenger cars will be based on these multi-energy platforms. The new CMP is the basis both for conventional propulsion systems as well as for a generation of electric vehicles (from urban to SUV). In addition, EMP2 is the basis for the next generation of plug-in hybrid vehicles (SUV, CUV, mid-range and high-end vehicles). These platforms enable a flexible adaptation to the development of the powertrain mix according to future market demands.

Opel will have four electrified model lines on the market by 2020, including the Ampera-e, the Grandland X as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and the next Corsa generation with a battery electric variant. Moving forward, all European passenger car lines will be electrified, either with a battery electric or plug-in hybrid variant, alongside models powered by highly efficient combustion engines. Opel/Vauxhall will thus become a leader in emissions reduction and be a fully electrified European passenger car brand by 2024. The electrification of the light commercial vehicle portfolio will begin in 2020 to meet customer needs and future requirements of urban areas.

The engineering team in Rüsselsheim is currently making a major contribution to the development of the electric version of the new Corsa generation, a battery-powered variant.