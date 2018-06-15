Magna introduces 48V transfer case
15 June 2018
Automotive supplier Magna is introducing a line-up of 48V products to help automakers meet increasingly stringent global CO2 and fuel-economy regulations. Among these is the new etelligentDrive eDS 48V High Performance System—one the first mild-hybrid transfer cases available to automakers.
Additionally, it’s a four-wheel drive system that provides CO2 savings of up to 10% and better fuel efficiency compared to a two-wheel drive system.
Magna’s etelligentDrive eDS 48V High Performance System is the first four-wheel drive system to provide better fuel efficiency than two-wheel drive.
With our expanding portfolio of 48-volt products, highlighted by the new mild-hybrid transfer case, we’re giving automakers the flexibility to easily integrate 48-volt drives into their existing drivetrain layouts. Our electrification strategy is focused on the need to create powertrain efficiencies while also improving driving dynamics and safety for the consumer.—Swamy Kotagiri, Magna CTO and president of Magna Powertrain
Comments