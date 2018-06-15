Magna introduces 48V transfer case

Automotive supplier Magna is introducing a line-up of 48V products to help automakers meet increasingly stringent global CO 2 and fuel-economy regulations. Among these is the new etelligentDrive eDS 48V High Performance System—one the first mild-hybrid transfer cases available to automakers.

Additionally, it’s a four-wheel drive system that provides CO 2 savings of up to 10% and better fuel efficiency compared to a two-wheel drive system.





