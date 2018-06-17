Japan NEDO launches major $90M solid-state Li-ion battery project targeting EVs; 23 companies, 15 universities/research institutes
Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has launched the second phase of a major solid-state Li-ion battery project in a quest to achieve both high energy density and safety in batteries for electric vehicles. NEDO set a target date of fiscal 2022 for the core technologies; prior NEDO work in solid-state battery research primarily engaged materials makers.
The ¥10-billion (US$90-million) project, which involves 23 automobile, battery, and material manufacturers as well as 15 universities / public research institutes, will tackle technologies that are currently bottlenecks for mass production of solid-state Li-ion batteries (SSLIB) such as the solid electrolyte; electrolyte coating with active material, and the sheet formation of the electrolyte-electrode layer.
In addition, the project will develop simulation technology to predict the deterioration of all-solid LIB cells and battery packs, and test evaluation methods for durability and safety with international standardization.
The project ultimately aims to lower the battery pack cost to around ¥10,000/ kWh ($90/kWh) by around 2030—about one-third the cost for existing lithium-ion batteries. The research also targets a fast-charge time of 10 minutes, also around one-third of that needed for lithium-ion batteries.
Partners participating in this project include: Toyota Motor Corporation; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Honda R & D Laboratories; Panasonic Corporation; GS Yuasa Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.; Maxell Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Yamaha Mr. Motor Co., Ltd.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; JSR Corporation; Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.; Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.; Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.; Toray Industries, Ltd.; Nippon Shokubai; Fujifilm Corporation; Mitsui Chemicals Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co.; National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology; National Institute for Materials Science; National Institute of Physical and Chemical Research (RIKEN); Osaka Industrial Technology Research Institute,; Kyushu University; Kyoto University; Gunma University; Tokyo Institute of Technology; Toyohashi University of Technology; Nagoya University; Hyogo University of Teacher Education; Hokkaido University; Osaka Prefecture University; Konan Gakuen; Japan Automobile Research Institute.
The cost figures are interesting.
They put the cost of current batteries, presumably at the pack level, at around 3 *$90KWh, or $270KWh, which accords well with academic research, and also the actual prices charged for, for instance, stationary storage.
It blows a king sized hole in the pumpers like Musk's fakery about $100KWh being imminent though, and sets crossover ex subsidy for long range BEVs against ICE back a decade or so.
Who knows more and is more honest about battery costs and prices, Panasonic, which is part of this consortium and actually builds the Tesla cells, or Tesla, who have fudged up innumerable figures and missed by a mile on all sorts of subjects?
Posted by: Davemart | 17 June 2018 at 02:47 AM
The important take-away is that if these performance targets are met, battery electrics will be the most cost-competitive technology by far, validating Tesla’s daring strategy.
Whether Toyota, Nissan and Honda can create compelling cars that compete with Tesla’s successful mix of design, practicality and performance is an open question.
They have the technical chops, but do they have the vision?
Posted by: electric-car-insider.com | 17 June 2018 at 05:05 AM
This type of combined efforts is good news for future (2030) SS higher performance, lower cost batteries.
It is doubtful that $90M will be no where near enough, $900M would be a minimum?.
No doubt that current care makers in Japan have the experience, knowhow and vision required to do as well if not better than TESLA.
Posted by: HarveyD | 17 June 2018 at 07:43 AM
Minimal cover on Electric Car Insider on the 19 traction battery fires which Tesla has had.
Certainly no analysis of the fact that they are almost unique in this in the BEV and PHEV world amongst major Western manufacturers, with only a GM Volt catching fire 2 weeks AFTER a crash when improperly disposed of.
Renault - zero traction battery fires after crashes
Nissan - zero
GM - zero
BMW - zero
Tesla use batteries never designed for the purpose, using NCA which is very energy dense but volatile.
And two of them have burst into flames with no crash,
I am tolerant of car sites being unable to comprehend financial 10Q's, although the flannel merchant at Tesla would not have fooled me when I was six years old, but not of zero displayed knowledge of either the underlying battery technology, or the farcical management by panic manufacturing, throwing new hires at a line to somehow bash cars together by hand after the CEO completely screwed up automation.
That is a recipe for the appalling sub 1970's quality Tesla demonstrate.
Inside EVS along with other electronic rags are going to materially damage their readers, who are encouraged to buy these dustbins when even the survival of the company to service them is in question.
That is aside from the intermittently lethal Autopilot.
Tesla are not leading in battery technology.
They use an obsolete and dangerous format.
And their standard of build is sub Third World, whilst their financials are worthy of Enron.
Posted by: Davemart | 17 June 2018 at 08:20 AM
Never miss a chance to be nasty, Davemart, or to moronically conflate Electric Car Insider and Inside EVs even though you’ve been told no less than six times here that there’s no relationship between the two publications. Perhaps, like Trump, you feel that if you repeat the lie often enough people will believe it.
As much as you bash Tesla, they’re now the leading seller of premium sedans. The market disagrees with your point of view.
Posted by: electric-car-insider.com | 17 June 2018 at 09:39 AM
Electric Car Insider:
Apologies for the conflation, I was not aware of your publication, and my remarks refer to Inside EVs.
I would be interested in whether you have addressed the unique problem Tesla have among BEV and PHEV manufacturers of bursting into flames?
Posted by: Davemart | 17 June 2018 at 09:44 AM