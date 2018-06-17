Japan NEDO launches major $90M solid-state Li-ion battery project targeting EVs; 23 companies, 15 universities/research institutes

Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) has launched the second phase of a major solid-state Li-ion battery project in a quest to achieve both high energy density and safety in batteries for electric vehicles. NEDO set a target date of fiscal 2022 for the core technologies; prior NEDO work in solid-state battery research primarily engaged materials makers.

The ¥10-billion (US$90-million) project, which involves 23 automobile, battery, and material manufacturers as well as 15 universities / public research institutes, will tackle technologies that are currently bottlenecks for mass production of solid-state Li-ion batteries (SSLIB) such as the solid electrolyte; electrolyte coating with active material, and the sheet formation of the electrolyte-electrode layer.

In addition, the project will develop simulation technology to predict the deterioration of all-solid LIB cells and battery packs, and test evaluation methods for durability and safety with international standardization.

The project ultimately aims to lower the battery pack cost to around ¥10,000/ kWh ($90/kWh) by around 2030—about one-third the cost for existing lithium-ion batteries. The research also targets a fast-charge time of 10 minutes, also around one-third of that needed for lithium-ion batteries.

Partners participating in this project include: Toyota Motor Corporation; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Honda R & D Laboratories; Panasonic Corporation; GS Yuasa Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.; Maxell Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Yamaha Mr. Motor Co., Ltd.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; JSR Corporation; Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.; Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.; Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.; Toray Industries, Ltd.; Nippon Shokubai; Fujifilm Corporation; Mitsui Chemicals Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co.; National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology; National Institute for Materials Science; National Institute of Physical and Chemical Research (RIKEN); Osaka Industrial Technology Research Institute,; Kyushu University; Kyoto University; Gunma University; Tokyo Institute of Technology; Toyohashi University of Technology; Nagoya University; Hyogo University of Teacher Education; Hokkaido University; Osaka Prefecture University; Konan Gakuen; Japan Automobile Research Institute.