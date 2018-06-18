Clariant Catalysts collaborates with Hydrogenious on Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology

Clariant’s a Catalysts business has formed an alliance with Hydrogenious Technologies to provide reliable, scalable and safe hydrogen supply solutions for a wide variety of applications.

Hydrogen’s very low density, high flammability and extreme volatility present significant challenges to both storage and transportation. Conventional storage methods typically involve either physical compression (200–700 bar) or extreme cooling (–253°C) of hydrogen, both of which are energy intensive and can involve safety risks.

Hydrogenious Technologies has developed an innovative means of transporting hydrogen by chemically binding the molecules to Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC). In the method, hydrogenation of the liquid organic hydrocarbon dibenzyltoluene via Clariant’s EleMax H catalyst allows hydrogen to be “stored”, while its dehydrogenation with EleMax D “releases” hydrogen on demand.

The highly active Clariant catalysts are designed to offer high selectivity for loading and unbinding hydrogen in order to optimize the life-cycle and efficiency of the LOHC.

Non-explosive, non-toxic and of low flammability, the diesel-like hydrogen-bound compound is not classified a hazardous good, and remains in a useable and convenient liquid state through a broad temperature range of -39°C to 390°C at ambient pressure.

These factors allow considerably easier installation at industrial locations as well as commercial and public fueling sites, even in close range of or within residential areas. This furthermore allows for the handling flexibility required to enable a wide spread roll-out of hydrogen production from renewable power sources (Power-to-Gas).

First commercial scale units in operation—for example at United Hydrogen Group (Tennessee)—confirm the expected technical and economic attractiveness. Clariant will continue to further broaden the applicability and efficiency of this technology offered by Hydrogenious via catalyst research and expertise.

Founded in 2013, Hydrogenious Technologies is a spin-off of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg by its CEO Dr. Daniel Teichmann and the three co-founders Prof. Wolfgang Arlt, Prof. Peter Wasserscheid and Prof. Eberhardt Schlücker.