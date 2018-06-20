Voyage partners with Renovo for autonomous taxi fleet

Voyage, a startup in the autonomous taxi space, entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Renovo, a mobility technology company, to license Renovo’s AWare OS for use across its global fleet of automated vehicles. Initial AWare deployments will take place this year in Voyage’s existing commercial community deployments in The Villages in Central Florida and The Villages in San Jose, CA.

These deployments will feature Voyage’s custom automated driving system (ADS) running on Renovo’s AWare OS. The first fleet of Voyage vehicles using AWare are Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans with additional models to be added in future.

Voyage is focused on expanding its reach while improving its autonomous capabilities. Rather than adopting a capital-intensive vertical approach, Voyage is leveraging a strong and growing ecosystem of companies developing key components of the autonomous mobility stack —using AWare as the primary technology to bring these components together on a single platform.

AWare provides the low-level OS layer on which Voyage’s community-optimized Automated Driving System runs as well as third party technology and services. Several Voyage partners (including HD mapping company CARMERA and leading lidar producer Velodyne) are already part of the AWare ecosystem, illustrating the reduced cost and time-to-market benefits of the AWare partnership.

Renovo built AWare specifically for fleet operators such as Voyage. AWare enables a wide range of technologies to operate in a safe, secure, and scalable manner and supports the commercial deployment of fleets made up of highly automated (SAE Level 4) vehicles.

AWare is a trusted layer in functionally safe architectures and features multiple computational domains including low-level safety controllers.

In addition to the ADS, AWare provides a reliable runtime for all other vehicle applications including teleoperation, mapping, fleet management, and data services.

AWare works with any application, any sensor, and any vehicle allowing Voyage the freedom to innovate and expand their offerings while leveraging a growing ecosystem of third party technologies and services.

Voyage and Renovo are working together to raise the bar on safety through a number of efforts. Voyage has already demonstrated its commitment to safe systems through its Open Autonomous Safety initiative, and Renovo has joined this initiative and will contribute to the open-source library of information that is helping the entire industry improve safety.

Renovo has a history of building full-vehicle safety systems and has a long-running partnership with Stanford University focused on research into advanced vehicle control strategies.

Together Voyage and Renovo will continue to contribute to and advocate for more open and effective practices and standards for safety in commercial deployments of highly automated vehicles.

The AWare ecosystem includes a growing list of leading companies in the automated mobility sector including Samsung, Verizon, Velodyne, CARMERA, Parsons, INRIX, Argus Cyber Security, Metamoto, and Affectiva.