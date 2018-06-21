Fuso eCanter electric truck uses John Deere PD400 Inverter

John Deere Electronic Solutions’ (JDES) PD400 inverter is a key component in the Fuso eCanter fully electric truck. (Earlier post.) The JDES PD400 is a rugged, off-the-shelf inverter that has been proven in use at John Deere and in other off-road OEM applications. Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) is the competence center for light-duty trucks and hybrid technology at Daimler Trucks, and is one of the leading manufacturers of commercial vehicles in Asia.

The flexible PD400 software provides a broad set of features and tunings that allow the eCanter electric drive system to optimize efficiency and performance. JDES offers the PD400 in single and dual configurations.





PD400 single.

The eCanter requirements demanded very high peak torque under difficult operating conditions. In response, JDES completed a detailed drive cycle analysis that incorporated the thermal characteristics of the inverter. The result was a software upgrade that increased boost currents to 50% above previously rated limits for short periods of time all while maintaining reliability goals.

JDES resources were also utilized in the execution of ECE-R85 electric powertrain homologation testing. The traction motor, PD400 inverter, and the reference vehicle cooling system were assembled at JDES labs in Fargo, North Dakota. The 30-minute power test and the net power test were witnessed by a third party to validate applicable torque and power claims for the eCanter.

We sought out John Deere as an inverter supplier from their reputation for quality and integrity. After working with JDES we certainly see they deliver to this promise. —Lars Schroeter, Head of xEV Powertrain Systems for Fuso

Separately, JDES announced a new distribution and support agreement with Rational Motion GmbH, which is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. Rational Motion will be the official distributor in Germany of JDES inverters for all on-highway and, depending on business environment, off-highway markets, including hybrid and pure electric applications. The new business arrangement means that customers will not only receive JDES inverters, but also integration services provided by Rational Motion.