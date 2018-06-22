Efficient Drivetrains announces availability of EDI PowerDrive 6000ev electric drivetrain for medium-duty vehicles

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), a provider of advanced high-efficiency zero emissions plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain solutions, announced the availability of its EDI PowerDrive 6000ev. The system has already been integrated into leading OEM platforms, and is suited for goods movement, logistics, port, and utility vehicle applications.





Efficient Drivetrains offers its EDI PowerDrive 6000ev series as an electrification kit and developer support program for OEMs looking to bring medium-duty electrified vehicle offerings to market to comply with impending emissions reductions mandates.

The EDI PowerDrive kit offers OEMs a modular design for simple integration into existing chassis designs and enables rapid solution introduction. The extensibility of EDI’s system is an ideal vehicle electrification platform, aligned to industry requirements, and will enable OEMs to meet idle free, zero emissions requirements for city and highway driving, with no impact to vehicle performance.

Globally, government mandates and regulations continue to tighten restrictions on emissions and increase mileage requirements—in some cases banning internal combustion engines. Improving air quality remains a constant for governing bodies, and include strong financial incentives, with funding programs from the Air Resources Board, Energy Commission, and Department of Energy created to accelerate adoption. With an estimated 60% of medium-duty vehicles eligible for alternative drive systems over the next eight years, the number of hybrid-electric and electric trucks is set to grow almost 25% annually.

The EDI PowerDrive Electrification kits are suited for Class-6 step vans, box and work trucks, utility vehicles, and passenger shuttles, and include a high-efficiency drivetrain (EDI PowerDrive), vehicle control and telematics software (EDI PowerSuite), and the training and support infrastructure to enable fast time to market.

OEMs are able further customize their vehicle solutions with EDI’s Electric Power Export (Power2E) option—the capability to export a range of power directly from the vehicle for use in disaster recovery, jobsite maintenance, tool operation, and other applications.

To accelerate market introductions, EDI is also available to install the powertrain systems and perform vehicle integration as a service for OEMs as they bring solutions to market.

The EDI PowerDrive system also includes sophisticated control algorithms and embedded diagnostics for remote maintenance and monitoring. The system is less complex, more efficient, and adaptable to a wide range of use cases and duty cycles.

The inline form factor allows the drivetrain to integrate seamlessly into most medium-duty vehicle designs. The EDI PowerDrive 6000ev drivetrain includes a base of 100+ mile all-electric driving, with the ability for OEMs to extend range as required by their customers.