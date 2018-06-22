Toronto Transit Commission orders 10 battery-electric buses from New Flyer, option for 30 more

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 June 2018

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC, the Canadian subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, announce an award from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) for ten forty-foot, zero-emission battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses, with an option to purchase up to 30 additional buses over the next two years.

This is TTC’s first transit bus order from New Flyer since 1999.

This award supports TTC’s electric bus program, focused on transforming its fleet into a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2040 and buying only emission-free buses starting in 2025.

TTC announced an order of 10 Proterra electric buses last week. (Earlier post.)

New Flyer was one of three candidates invited to collaborate with TTC in the evaluation of battery-electric buses for TTC service, offering buses with long range and overnight charge capability. The collaboration will assist TTC and the greater public transportation community with the development of bus specifications and the integration of future electric-bus procurements.

The Xcelsior CHARGE award is supported by funding from Infrastructure Canada’s Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF), which provides funding for new capital projects and planning and studies for transit growth in support of long-term transit plans. TTC’s electric bus program is also funded in part through the Government of Ontario’s GHG Challenge Fund. Depot charging for the buses will be powered by Toronto Hydro, TTC's electricity provider.

The TTC is the third largest transit system in North America, delivering more than 536 million trips per year with subways, streetcars, buses, and a specialized service, Wheel-Trans, for persons with disabilities whose disability prevents them from using conventional transit.

TTC operates more than 140 bus routes, and embeds sustainability into the core strategic objectives of its Five-Year Corporate Plan by reducing greenhouse gases, air pollution, and congestion on Toronto roadways.

Posted on 22 June 2018 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty

