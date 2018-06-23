Buick launches new $12.9k Excelle in China with new engine and start/stop; 30% improved fuel economy over predecessor

Buick has introduced the new-generation Excelle to its China lineup. It features the brand’s latest styling, a new more efficient powertrain, and a broad range of advanced safety and connectivity technologies.





The Buick Excelle has been among the most popular family sedans in China, with nearly 2.7 million sold since the nameplate was introduced in late 2003.

The all-new Excelle is equipped with a new 1.3L Ecotec engine that is characterized by high efficiency, reliability and durability, and low fuel consumption. It generates maximum power of 79 kW and maximum torque of 133 N·m. Its power per liter is 2.7 kW/L higher than the 1.5L engine in the previous Excelle.

Matching the engine is an efficient Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The new-generation Excelle is also equipped with the intelligent start/stop system, which improves fuel economy by 30% compared to its predecessor to 4.6 liters/100 km (51 mpg US).

The wheelbase of the new-generation Excelle has been extended 11 mm to 2,611 mm. As a result, it provides an additional 24 mm of headroom in front and an additional 28 mm of knee room in back compared to the earlier model. In addition, trunk volume has increased to 491 liters, and there are more than 20 areas for storage.

The new-generation Excelle comes standard with an array of advanced technologies that include Electric Power Steering (EPS), six air bags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Straight-Line Stability Control (SLSC), reverse radar and ISOFIX locks for child safety seats. Options include LED daytime running lamps, a reverse camera and the Tire Pressure Monitoring system (TPMS).

To meet the demand of younger buyers for enhanced connectivity, the all-new Excelle has introduced OnStar's 10th-generation full-time online assistant as standard. It features an in-vehicle 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. It also provides users with 22 functions and four value-added services, such as Emergency Service, Stolen Vehicle Location, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Vehicle Diagnostics and a mobile app. Customers enjoy five years of free basic OnStar service. In addition, the new-generation Excelle adopts Buick's eConnect technology that supports Apple CarPlay and Baidu CarLife.

Three variants are priced between RMB 83,900 (US$12,900) and RMB 99,900 (US$15,400).