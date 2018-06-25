CARB awards $20M in Cap-and-Trade funding to zero-emission transportation technology demos, H2 ferry, BEV locomotive
25 June 2018
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has awarded $20 million in grants to accelerate California’s transition to zero-emission off-road equipment in the freight, agriculture and waterborne mass transit sectors.
Projects awarded funding include a battery-electric locomotive at the Port of Los Angeles; a hydrogen fuel cell-powered ferry providing passenger service between the Ports of San Francisco, Oakland, Redwood City and Martinez; battery-electric tractors in the San Joaquin Valley; and zero-emission cargo handling equipment at three California ports (Los Angeles, Long Beach and Stockton).
The projects are part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities. All of the recently funded off-road advanced-technology demonstration projects directly benefit disadvantaged communities.
Three projects demonstrate zero-emission cargo-handling equipment:
Fuel-cell powered top loader with wireless inductive charging at the Port of Los Angeles (Project cost: $8.8 million; Cap-and-Trade grant: $6.5 million; Grantee: Center for Transportation and the Environment).
Three battery-electric top handlers and two zero-emission yard trucks (fuel cell and battery-electric) at the Port of Long Beach (Cost $8.3 million; Grant: $5.3 million; Grantee: City of Long Beach Harbor Department).
Two battery-electric high lift-capacity forklifts at the Port of Stockton (Cost: $1.2 million; Grant: $772,555; Grantee: San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District).
Other projects include:
Battery-electric switcher locomotive at the Port of Los Angeles (Cost: $3.8 million; Grant: $2.8 million; Grantee: The Los Angeles Harbor Department).
Hydrogen fuel cell passenger ferry in the Bay Area (Cost: $5.5 million; Grant: $3 million; Grantee: Bay Area Air Quality Management District).
Four battery-electric tractors and one battery-electric Class 6 truck that will act as a mobile recharger in the San Joaquin Valley (Cost: $2.3 million; Grant: $1.5 million; Grantee: Project Clean Air).
All projects will be completed by March 2020.
