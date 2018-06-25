S Korea to invest $2.3B in hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industrial ecosystem over next 5 years
25 June 2018
The South Korean government and businesses will invest some 2.6 trillion won (US $2.33 billion) over the next five years in a public-private partnership to speed up the development of the country’s hydrogen fuel cell vehicle ecosystem, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE).
The target is to be able to install 310 hydrogen stations by 2022 to supply 16,000 fuel cell vehicles. The funds will be spent on building plants for fuel cell vehicles and fuel cell stacks, manufacturing fuel cell buses and developing hydrogen storage systems.
Some 125 billion won (US$112 million) will go to supporting R&D for major components such as the fuel cell stack.
In 2018, the plan envisions the investment of 150 billion won (US$135 million) in establishing a special corporation for hydrogen filling stations, with the goal of reducing the cost of filling station construction by 30%.
For 2019, the plan envisions spending 420 billion won (US$377 million) for the production of hydrogen buses and demonstrations, hydrogen storage vessels for buses, and the mass production of a domestic CNG reforming device for the production of hydrogen.
From 2020 to 2022, the plan foresees the expenditure of 2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) on the expansion of plants for the production of hydrogen, fuel cell stacks, and the mass production of packaged hydrogen filling stations.
Is this the same network of hydrogen filling stations people were saying was never going to happen, as FCEVs were just a ploy to delay BEVs?
Posted by: Davemart | 25 June 2018 at 08:34 AM
The arrival/development of the Hydrogen economy is unavoidable and will happen at a faster rate than many posters claimed. It will not replace BEVs and diesel electric trains but will be complementary and a valuable alternative.
So-Korea has the means/knowhow and will to do it and will favourably compete with Japan, China, California and many EU countries.
Posted by: HarveyD | 25 June 2018 at 09:22 AM
As fascinating as this is, it would be nicer if Korea just slammed out 50 stations and put a government order in for 1,000 FCEVs. Giant ambitious plans in the vacuum of a kernel of substance is concerning. They do have largest installed base of utility scale MW fuel cell power plants.
Posted by: Jimandrea | 25 June 2018 at 11:18 AM
Jimandrea:
Korea has the orders in for 130 hydrogen filling stations by 2020, and the Government has ordered 5,000 Hyundai Nexo FCEVs, down from 10,000, likely because they did not want to crowd out demand from others for the car, which is higher than expected.
Happy?
Posted by: Davemart | 25 June 2018 at 12:45 PM
How about using hydrogen on the merchant ships that currently burn bunker oil?
Posted by: Lad | 25 June 2018 at 12:45 PM