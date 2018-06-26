Volkswagen Group of America and partners form Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance; multi-gig Ethernet

Volkswagen Group of America (VWGoA), Aquantia, Bosch, Continental and NVIDIA have formed the Networking for Autonomous Vehicles (NAV) Alliance to drive the ecosystem development required for the next generation of Multi-Gig Ethernet networking in vehicles.

The development of autonomous driving is creating a need for a new breed of in-vehicle networking solutions that can transmit data between the increasing number of high-resolution sensors, cameras and processing engines at very high speeds.

Volkswagen Group of America is pleased to join the NAV Alliance as a founding member because we are aiming to provide the best self-driving experience for our customers. The Volkswagen team is looking forward to collaborating with other alliance members to advance the safety and ease of use for autonomous vehicles while bringing them to market faster. —Dr. Matthias Erb, EVP & Chief Engineering Officer NAR, Volkswagen Group of America

Self-driving cars will become data centers on wheels, constantly analyzing massive amounts of data to endeavor to ensure the safest and most secure experience for passengers, pedestrians, and other vehicles.

NAV alliance’s members are joining together in an effort to shape the future of in-vehicle networking technologies as society prepares for the paradigm shift to autonomous driving.

Akin to a very advanced nervous system, this next-generation networking architecture is based on an array of ECUs, CPUs, GPUs, high-definition cameras, sensors, gateways, and storage devices, all connected through a high-speed, Multi-Gigabit Ethernet network that works to seamlessly move data throughout the vehicle securely and reliably.

NAV Alliance’s founding objectives include:

Promote development of new specifications, as well as build consensus for new technologies related to Multi-Gig Ethernet automotive networking.

Create procedures and testing requirements to endeavor to ensure interoperability, security, and reliability of the in-vehicle network.

Promote products and solutions that adhere to the new specifications.

Liaise with standards bodies to build consensus, create IEEE proposals, and promote standardization.

Build awareness and educate the market place and users on the requirements for autonomous vehicle networks.

Founding members will focus on these core objectives and expand the NAV Alliance membership roster in the coming months to include additional automotive suppliers and manufacturers.