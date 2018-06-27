Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
GlobalData: best performing wells in Permian break-even at as low as US$22 per barrel
OMSS first to deploy commercially 100% electric Class 8 truck to Port of Oakland; Orange EV T-Series terminal truck

Global Bioenergies successfully moves its C3 process to demo scale; isopropanol and acetone from renewable resources

27 June 2018

Global Bioenergies has reached a new milestone in scaling up its C3 process converting renewable resources into isopropanol and acetone. (Earlier post.) These two biobased compounds target large markets in the cosmetics and solvent segments. They can also be converted into polypropylene, a key component in the plastics industry, with market value exceeding 70 billion dollars.

A first pilot run was successfully conducted in December 2017. A demonstration run of several cubic meters, representing a further 20-fold increase in scale has now been successfully carried out, and paves the way towards a first commercial plant.

The C3 process, which enables the production of renewable isopropanol and acetone, is the second process reaching demo plant scale in Global Bioenergies’ portfolio.

This process is based on a breakthrough innovation: bacteria with a core metabolism rewired in order to increase the production yields from sugars, and thus reduce the production costs of biobased products.

The trend and market pull on these biobased molecules, including green polypropylene, is driven by commitments to sustainability from large corporations in the food, cosmetic, toys and furniture industries.

At the end of 2017, ARD, which operates Global Bioenergies’ industrial pilot for the Isobutene process, carried out the first step in scaling-up the C3 process. The next phase, at demo plant scale, was subcontracted to Bioprocess Pilot Facility (BPF) located in Delft in the Netherlands. ARD and BPF are both members of the Smartpilots consortium, which gathers the main European institutions focused at scaling up innovative processes.

The first test was successfully carried out—the fermentation profile obtained in the 4 m3 fermenter reproduced those obtained at laboratory and pilot scale.

This is the final scale of fermentation before commercial operations. A number of validations remain to be done and engineering studies have only recently begun, but we are already engaged in concrete discussions with major international industrialists to partner on the commercial deployment of the process. The C3 process is now the second pillar upon which value is being created at Global Bioenergies, after the Isobutene process.

—Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies

Posted on 27 June 2018 in Biomass, Biorefinery, Biotech | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)