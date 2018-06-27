GlobalData: best performing wells in Permian break-even at as low as US$22 per barrel

During the last three years, companies operating in the Permian basin have drilled much longer laterals and used substantially more complex well completion design in their newer wells with the aim of reaching higher initial production (IP) rates. Well lateral lengths in the Permian have increased in average by more than 1,500 feet (ft) since 2016 to approximately 7,500 ft by the end of 2017, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.





A GlobalData analysis of recent wells for 26 operators in the Permian basin indicates a break-even oil price range from US$21 to US$48 per barrel with lateral lengths ranging from 4,500 ft to 10,500 ft. On 25 June, the price of a 42-gallon barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) was $68.08.

The Permian basin is a large oil and natural gas producing area largely located in the western part of Texas and the southeastern part of New Mexico.

Currently, five Permian operators, EOG Resources, XTO Energy, Pioneer Natural Resources, Concho Resources, and Chevron are the companies with the lowest oil break-even price. For these operators, well lateral lengths vary from 7,560 ft to 10,500 ft and an oil break-even price for their most representative type well is less than US$26 per barrel.

The estimated ultimate recovery (EUR) for such wells exceed 1,000 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and their IP rate is in the range of 1,260 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and 1,917 boed.