Renault Trucks unveils second generation of electric trucks: a complete Z.E. range from 3.5 to 26t

After ten years of experimentation under actual operating conditions with its customer-partners, Renault Trucks unveiled its second generation of all-electric vehicles: the Renault Master Z.E.; Renault Trucks D Z.E.; and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E.—a complete range from 3.5 to 26 tonnes suited for use in the city.





The Renault Trucks D and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. will be manufactured in the Renault Trucks plant at Blainville-sur-Orne and will arrive on the market in 2019. The Renault Master Z.E. will be available in 2018.

Renault Trucks has been preparing for the shift to electric vehicles for the past ten years. The company has been field testing electric trucks with its customer-partners in order to garner crucial information about usage, battery behaviour, charging facilities and specific maintenance requirements.

These real-world tests have also enabled Renault Trucks’ customer-partners to help their own customers come to an acceptance of electric technology. Renault Trucks has more than a decade of experience with all-electric trucks thanks to the Renault Maxity.

Ten years ago, we were the pioneers, promoting electric trucks to improve city air quality. Today we can offer a range of electric vehicles with proven performance and the experts in our network are ready to help our customers transition to electromobility. Ten years ago we were pioneers, today we are experts. —Renault Trucks President Bruno Blin

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E., which will be released in September 2018, is suited for last-mile deliveries and provides access to inner-city areas even those with strict traffic restrictions. The 33 kWh battery of this all-electric utility vehicle takes six hours to charge.

The 57 kW motor delivers 225 N·m of torque and propels the truck up to 100 km/h; real world operating range is estimated at up to 120 km (75 miles).

Its loading volume is the same as a conventional diesel Renault Master as the batteries are mounted under the front seats. The Master Z.E. range comes in six variants (four panel vans and two platform cabs) designed to meet all the requirements of professionals working in urban environments.

To protect the driver and the load and keep city-dwellers safe, the Master Z.E. is outfitted with a reversing camera, reversing radar system and wide-view mirror as standard features.

The specially designed 16 t version of the Renault Trucks D Z.E. is suited for urban and controlled temperature deliveries. The Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. will come in a 26 t version for efficient refuse collection. Both models will be manufactured at the Renault Trucks plant in Blainville-sur-Orne, Normandy, France in the second half of 2019.

The D Z.E. offers battery packs from 200 to 300 kWh, a 185 kW motor with maximum torque of 425 N·m and a real world operating range up to 300 km (186 miles).

The D Wide Z.E. offers a 200 kWh pack, two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW and 850 N·m of torque and a real-world operating range of up to 200 km (124 miles).

Thanks to rapid DC charging, the Renault Trucks D Z.E. and Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. lithium-ion batteries can be fully charged in as little as one to two hours via the 150 kW Combo CCS connector. For overnight AC charging, the time to fully charge a 300-kWh battery is 12 hours. In this case, a three-phase 380V 32A industrial power socket is sufficient.