Toyota Research Institute joins study of workforce impact from automated vehicles with $75K contribution

The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is contributing $75,000 to the American Center for Mobility (ACM) analysis of automated vehicles’ impact on driving-related jobs. ACM’s study, titled “Preparing the Workforce for Automated Vehicles,” is being conducted by Michigan State University in collaboration with Texas A&M Transportation Institute. TRI joins other companies in supporting this research.

The research will provide several points of insight, including:

Identification of the jobs expected to be affected;

Quantification of the impact on specific job categories;

Identification of the skills that will be needed for the future; and

Recommendations for new education and training curricula.

The primary objective of the study is to understand impacts on the workforce and to lay the foundation for a training template for commercial drivers for the future, especially in the areas of freight and package delivery, taxi and ride-hailing. It is designed to help ensure that job skills evolve with new automated vehicle technology and professional drivers can remain productively employed. The study is expected to be published later in 2018.

As TRI values the safety, personal mobility, and economic advances to society that automated vehicle technology will deliver, it is committed to also understanding the impact this technology will have on the future of work. Last week, Toyota Motor North America was announced as a founding member of the Partnership for Transportation Innovation and Opportunity (PTIO), a collaboration committed to exploring how autonomous vehicles will impact American workers as well as identifying opportunities and developing solutions to address future challenges.