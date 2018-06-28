XALT Energy’s XPAND Li-ion battery system achieves 2018 DNV GL type approval for marine vessels; rack system

US-based Li-ion battery manufacturer XALT Energy’s XPAND Battery system has been certified as acceptable for installation on all marine vessels classified by DNV GL.

The XPAND Battery System has been demonstrated to comply with DNV GL rules for Classification of Ships, Offshore Units, and High Speed and Light Craft, and was therefore granted Type Approval Certificate TAE00002YC. The certification includes XALT Energy’s XMP71P-based systems, including XALT’s Battery Management System (BMS).

The XPAND Battery System flawlessly completed all required tests including the new 2018 forced thermal runaway passive propagation requirement with no active safety systems required. This makes it compliant with Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) Propagation Test 1. This Type Approval is an important milestone for both XALT Energy and the marine electrification market. The XMP71P-based system, already deployed worldwide on many commercial transit buses and heavy-duty trucks, can now be used on virtually any application requiring exceptional safety, durability, and performance. —Martin Klein, Senior Vice President of Engineering for XALT Energy

The XPAND Battery Systems use XALT’s pouch format lithium-ion cells, including high-power, high-energy, and ultra-high-energy versions, providing a wide range of performance capabilities to meet specific operational demands. XPAND Systems are controlled by XALT’s proprietary BMS, which is included in the Type Approval Certificate.

XRS XPAND Battery Rack System. XALT also launched the XRS XPAND Rack System. XRS incorporates XALT’s XPAND Battery Packs and Battery Management Systems (BMS) in modular, expandable racks. Both the XPAND Battery System and the rack have been granted DNV GL Type Approvals, making the XRS acceptable for installation on all vessels classed by DNV GL.





XRS incorporates all plumbing, ducting, and high-voltage distribution components to maximize the performance and life of XALT’s liquid-cooled XPAND battery packs. XRS also includes Battery Disconnect Units and local mode controllers necessary for large, multi-string systems.

A typical rack contains two strings of ten series-connected packs, with an operating voltage up to 1000V and total energy up to 222kWh, depending on the cell in use.