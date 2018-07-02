German government awarding €50M in subsidies to 31 projects for municipal electromobility; issues fourth funding call

Andreas Scheuer, German Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, announced the award of around €50 million (US$58 million) in funding for 31 municipal electric mobility projects under the “Clean Air 2017-2020 emergency program”.

This means that a total of more than 420 cars, well over 100 buses, around 110 special and commercial vehicles and more than 425 new charging points will be purchased and built.

The mobility of the future is a mega opportunity for our country. We are continuing to press ahead with climate-friendly mobility. Better air in our cities and more mobility are not mutually exclusive. With our funding decisions, 650 new electric vehicles hit the road and 425 additional charging points are created. The demand for our funding program is so huge that we are starting the next call today. —Andreas Scheuer

As part of the fourth funding call “electromobility”, municipal vehicle fleets—e.g., waste disposal vehicles and public transport (ÖPNV) such as electric buses—will be promoted. Procurement of electric vehicles in the taxi industry and car-sharing companies is also being supported.

This fourth call for support specifically supports municipalities that were not funded after the adaptation of the funding guidelines in 2017. Depending on the size of the company, the subsidy amount for economically active companies is 40 to 60 percent of the additional investment costs.

In non-competitive areas, the government will generally finance vehicle procurement with 75 percent of additional investment costs, and even 90 percent with financially weak municipalities.

In addition to municipalities, companies in the commercial sector—including delivery services, craftsmen, social health and care service—can participate, provided that the municipality confirms that the planned project is part of a municipal electromobility concept.

At the same time, funding is being provided for the creation of municipal electromobility concepts. This applies to those municipalities which do not receive any master plan funding under the Clean Air 2017-2020 emergency program.