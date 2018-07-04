ORNL-developed ACMZ aluminum alloy promises better fuel economy
04 July 2018
Researchers at ORNL, in partnership with FCA US and Nemak USA, have developed a new suite of aluminum-based alloys that could give automakers a boost in achieving ambitious fuel economy goals. (Earlier post.) The aluminum-copper-manganese-zirconium alloys—ACMZ—were developed in just under four years, lightning speed when it comes to developing a complex alloy.
Affordable, lightweight and capable of withstanding temperatures 100 degrees Celsius higher than commercially available automotive cast alloys, ACMZ is proving to be suitable for the next generation of more fuel-efficient internal combustion engines.
Current alloys inhibit engine efficiency because they soften at the peak temperatures present in highly efficient advanced engines. The aluminum alloys used today for cylinder heads—known as 319 and 356 grades—begin to severely weaken above 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Automakers need an alloy that can take the heat, is durable and can be used in existing manufacturing processes. ACMZ—which stays strong up to 300 degrees Celsius (572 degrees Fahrenheit)—meets all these parameters, said FCA.
ACMZ, also known as 16HT, may enable engineers narrow the “bridge” areas in the cylinder head—the areas of metal between the valves, the spark plug and the direct fuel injector, FCA said. Narrowing the bridges frees up room for larger valves or even a second spark plug, giving engineers the flexibility to tailor an engine for the desired balance of performance and efficiency.
A cylinder head made of lightweight, high-temperature ACMZ, a new suite of aluminum-based alloys developed by researchers at ORNL. Image credit: Jason Richards, ORNL
A major difference between ACMZ and today’s automotive aluminum alloys is ACMZ’s use of copper, rather than silicon, as the strengthening component. Aluminum alloys with copper are not new, said Gregg Black, senior manager in Advanced Powertrain Engineering at FCA. However, they are expensive, produced in low volumes and haven’t been used in the auto industry due to a tendency for the part to develop small cracks during solidification after casting, an issue known as “hot tear.”
Oak Ridge’s advanced probes let engineers understand down to the atomic level what happens with an alloy as it cools, inspecting the formation, size and location of strengthening elements called precipitates.
The journey to ACMZ began in 2012, with a challenge from DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office for a new high-performing alloy. A multidisciplinary team of materials, metallurgical and computational scientists led by ORNL’s Amit Shyam stepped forward and embarked on the development plan with help from industry partners FCA US and Nemak USA.
We knew this was going to be a steep goal to achieve in four years. To put it in perspective, it typically takes 10 to 20 years to develop a new material.—Allen Haynes, leader of the Materials Processing and Joining Group at ORNL
Shyam’s team first revisited history, comparing a group of industrially available aluminum alloys, including the RR350 alloy that evolved from a World War II aircraft application.
RR350 had remarkable high-temperature properties but had poor casting behavior and wasn’t affordable due to expensive nickel and cobalt additions, Shyam said. The team put RR350 under the microscope and imaged and chemically analyzed it to the atomic scale, enabling a better grasp of its properties.
We began to understand what happens to the structure and stability of the material as it goes through various temperatures and stresses and, in the process, discovered how to make it stronger and more castable while also eliminating expensive elements.—Amit Shyam
Using a predictive development process known as integrated computational material engineering (ICME), the Titan supercomputer enabled the team to virtually create 50 never-before proposed aluminum-copper recipes then simulate the cooling and performance properties. It helped the team narrow the field to seven high-potential alloys within 24 months.
The combination of our experimental research, computational calculations and materials characterization capabilities, along with regular participation from our two industry partners, helped us develop ACMZ. Early-stage research provided a fundamental breakthrough in metallurgy that was leveraged into the design of this new family of alloys.—Allen Haynes
Testing continues with FCA and Nemak to evaluate the alloy’s durability in engine applications. A cylinder head cast from ACMZ successfully completed FCA’s rigorous dynamometer test on a turbocharged engine in December 2017, and internal evaluations of ACMZ will continue throughout 2018.
FCA has been testing a current design cylinder head cast with the new ACMZ high-strength, high-temperature aluminum alloy.
Interesting how all this ICE stuff being announced near the, hopefully, end of it's life.
Posted by: Lad | 04 July 2018 at 12:44 PM
With thousands of mattalurgists working and researching and new tools and large markets for it should be no surprise that important new products are arriving at an increasing rate.
Hasn't been a priority for manufactures and the disincentive was that breakdowns made money and incresed demand. But so important for longevity in lpg and probably many other engine applications presumably the D.I. petrol problems are of a similar nature.
Although to my outdated understanding the problem with heat affected alloy softening is a problem related to poor engine tuning (lpg). That becomes exacerbated when high fuel economy targets are prioritised (all).
It should have even bigger uses for other non ice applications.
Posted by: Arnold | 04 July 2018 at 02:27 PM
Would ultra light in-wheel e-motors and wheels become a reality/possibility with this new alloy?
Lighter tires , brake pads, suspension arms, frames, windows, batteries, cables etc are all possible to lower the weight of electrified vehicles and get more Km per kWh.
Posted by: HarveyD | 04 July 2018 at 03:03 PM
No, the major weight of in wheel motors is magnets, coils, laminates and other components, aluminum makes up only a small percentage.
Posted by: SJC | 04 July 2018 at 03:25 PM
The aluminum endshield, the part of the motor housing that supports the bearing and protects the motor's internals can be heavy. The Siemens Electric Aircraft Motor redesigned the endshield into a lattice-like structure with the same performance at less than half the weight, The Siemens electric motor has a power-to-weight ratio of five kW/kg (260 kW/50kg).
Significant weight savings for an in-wheel motor could be helped by using carbon fiber wheels similar to the ones on the Shelby Mustang.
Posted by: gryf | 05 July 2018 at 10:02 AM
This alloy could enable much higher coolant temperatures, making engines more like an adiabatic engine, and reduce cooling drag, and keep a high cooling ability in very hot climates.
Posted by: GdB | 05 July 2018 at 01:36 PM
Update on Protean In-wheel Electric Motor: Typical electric motors have the rotor housing and the main stator chassis made from aluminum. On the Protean In-wheel motor the rotor comprises the front portion of the motor and has rotor drive magnets mounted to the aluminum portion of the rotor rim (reference: US20160344246A1 - A rotor for an electric motor or generator, Assignee: PROTEAN ELECTRIC Ltd).
Posted by: gryf | 05 July 2018 at 03:32 PM
Protean tries to convince the public that adding 40 pounds unsprung weight is no problem. It becomes a problem when the wheel has to respond quickly.
Posted by: SJC | 06 July 2018 at 08:33 AM
Our very popular Pick-Ups and large SUVs 20/22 inch wheels, large tires and brakes are often twice (+) as heavy as 13/14 wheels used on smaller HEVs, PHEVs and ICEVs cars.
The trend is to much larger/heavier wheels on monster pick-ups and SUVs. Who worries about unsprung weight?
Posted by: HarveyD | 08 July 2018 at 06:44 AM