Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BMW Group electrified vehicles accounted for 7% of US sales in June
Volkswagen testing exoskeletons in production at Bratislava plant

Ballard acquiring fuel cell assets from Daimler/Ford AFCC

04 July 2018

Ballard Power Systems has acquired certain strategic assets of Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corporation (AFCC), a private company owned by Daimler AG and Ford Motor Company.

As part of a planned wind-down of AFCC’s operations in Vancouver, which are co-located with Ballard at its headquarters, Daimler and Ford have in-housed and relocated their fuel cell stack development activities to Germany and the US, respectively. As a result, Daimler and Ford have agreed to sell AFCC assets to Ballard.

This acquisition supports and accelerates our growth plans in two key respects. First, it immediately provides needed expansion of our product and material testing capabilities that will be used to support new and existing programs, products, as well as customers. In addition, we have acquired key production equipment that provides much of the incremental capacity needed to meet forecasted growth over the next five years.

With these valuable assets already in place and functioning within Ballard's existing Vancouver facilities, this transaction accelerates the expansion of our fuel cell testing, production and lab capacity at a lower cost, compared to acquiring new equipment. We view this acquisition as a high value and capital efficient transaction from a Ballard shareholder perspective, enabling us to accelerate production growth objectives more efficiently compared to the expected cost of procuring and installing new equipment with long associated lead times.

—Randy MacEwen, Ballard’s President & CEO

The array of testing, production and lab assets acquired—with a footprint of approximately 11,000 square feet of floor space—includes:

  • Testing Equipment – Test stands, Core Automotive Test (CAT) equipment as well as other stations and equipment used in the testing of materials, fuel cell stacks and power modules;

  • Prototype Production Equipment – Key prototype production equipment used in the manufacture of membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs), a core technology component used in fuel cell stacks; and

  • Lab and Quality Inspection Equipment – A broad range of measurement, testing and inspection equipment underpinning the analysis and understanding of critical fuel cell and MEA materials.

Posted on 04 July 2018 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)