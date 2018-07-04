Volvo Car Mobility launches mobility brand M; market debut in 2019

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 July 2018

Volvo Car Mobility—a wholly-owned and stand-alone entity within Volvo Car Group that aspires to deliver a better alternative to car ownership for urban and metro consumers—launched M, a new brand that will expand the company’s global mobility operations by providing dependable, on-demand access to cars and services through an intuitive app.

M will learn about its user’s needs, preferences and habits, personalizing the customer relationship. It will debut in Sweden and the US in the spring of 2019.

Volvo Cars is becoming more than just a car company. We recognize that urban consumers are rethinking traditional car ownership. M is part of our answer. We are evolving to become a direct-to-consumer services provider under our new mission ‘Freedom to Move.’

—Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president and chief executive

M is developing proprietary learning technology that asks users about their specific needs instead of merely informing them where they can pick up a car.

The services currently available mainly offer alternatives to a taxi or public transit. We’re focused on the way people use the cars they own, which sets us apart. We aim to provide a real alternative to that experience. It should enable us to live life on our terms, getting things done and maximizing precious time. We see the opportunity to offer a premium experience.

—Bodil Eriksson, CEO of Volvo Car Mobility

M draws on 20 years of learnings and data from Sunfleet, Volvo Car Group’s car-sharing pioneer. Sunfleet is the leading car sharing company in Sweden with 500,000 annual transactions and a fleet of 1,700 cars. It will be fully integrated into M in 2019, making the service available to all existing Sunfleet members.

Stockholm will serve as M’s base of development; testing is already underway there, with a broader beta anticipated later in the year.

Volvo Cars will release further information about the M service later this year.

Posted on 04 July 2018 in AI, Mobility services

