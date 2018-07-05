Hyundai Motor invests in Autotalks to develop connectivity technology for increased road safety; next generation V2X chipset

Hyundai Motor made a strategic, direct investment in Israel-based fabless semiconductor company Autotalks (earlier post), a technology company specialized in the manufacturing of Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communication chipsets. Through the partnership, Hyundai intends to accelerate the development and deployment of the next generation chipset for connected cars.

V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate with one another, with other road users and road infrastructure, enhancing road safety and mobility. The main focus of any V2X solution is safety.

As a reliable non-line-of-sight sensor working in all environments and weather conditions, it helps prevent road collisions and avoid dangerous situations. In vehicles with human drivers, V2X systems convey important information to the driver in the form of alerts and notifications and can also actuate the vehicle in dangerous situations. In autonomous vehicles, V2X complements existing sensors, allowing them to make more informed decisions as well as easing their interaction with other road users.

Autotalks’ CRATON2 chip integrates a mobility optimized IEEE802.11p modem, ultra-low-latency V2X Hardware Security Module (eHSM), hardware acceleration engines for line-rate message verification, single/dual ARM Cortex A7 processor capable of running full V2X middleware and applications and optional secure CAN MCU. In addition, CRATON2 supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac to enable external WiFi for supplementary value added services.

Autotalk’s PLUTON2 RFIC (ATK3200) is a low-power, high-performance, highly flexible, multi-standard RFIC IP supporting dual-band IEEE 802.11p and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, providing optimal RF transmitter / receiver functionality.

The RFIC provides a compact, ultra-small form factor solution with minimal external components, reducing mass-volume production costs, and allowing for maximal flexibility in size, form, and function.

Autotalks also offers SECTON, a V2X hardware add-on that is secure, cost-optimized, mass-market ready, architected for autonomous vehicles, flexible and can smoothly fit all customer architectures. It offers simple integration with any external host CPU.