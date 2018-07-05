City of Paris and Renault to partner to develop electric mobility for region

The City of Paris and Groupe Renault announced their intention to share their expertise and skills to develop electric mobility for Parisians, Île-de-France residents and visitors.

The partnership will result in short-, medium- and long-term actions in favor of the development of connected and autonomous electric vehicles.

As a first step, Groupe Renault will gradually roll out a commercial offering of electric mobility for Parisians, Ile-de-France residents and visitors, starting in September 2018:

an electric VTC (voiture avec chauffeur, car with chauffeur) offering via Marcel from Groupe Renault;

an offer of self-service car-sharing electric vehicles accessible 24/7 and without stations; and

an offer of self-service electric vehicles in carsharing loop, for longer journeys, accessible 24/7 from Renault or partner car parks.

This offering will be based on Groupe Renault’s battery-electric range: ZOE, Twizy, Kangoo Z.E, Master Z.E. By the end of 2019, they will represent a fleet of 2,000 electric vehicles.





2018 Renault ZOE.

In a second phase, the City of Paris and Groupe Renault wish to initiate an open working group, associating major cities and companies, whose aim will be to think collectively about the integration of changes in mobility in the city.

This global initiative for sustainable mobility will be a space for dialogue, expertise, experimentation and acceleration of the development of new mobility services, as close as possible to citizens’ expectations and uses.

It will draw in particular on the expertise of the C40 network, which brings together some 100 cities around the world and is currently chaired by Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris.

Cities and car manufacturers have a vocation to join forces for the future of mobility. Paris and Groupe Renault are now leading the way by converging their action in the areas of car sharing and electric motors. This will make it possible to offer Parisians and Ile-de-France residents a healthier, less polluted living environment, where everyone can move more easily. This constructive agreement is also an opportunity to promote major technological and industrial advances, which contribute to the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement and create sustainable jobs and activities. —Anne Hidalgo

As the European leader in electric vehicles, Groupe Renault has also been a player in mobility services for several years, notably through Renault Mobility and the Zity car-sharing system in Madrid. Today, we are delighted to be part of the City of Paris’ desire to develop electric mobility for all, which is safe and respectful of the environment. This shared vision launches an ambitious model that can inspire many cities in France and around the world. —Thierry Bolloré, Executive Vice President of Groupe Renault

At the end of June, the Syndicat Autolib ‘Vélib’ Métropole (SAVM), which brings together the 103 partner municipalities, including Paris, in Île-de-France, terminated its contract for the Autolib electric vehicle sharing service with the Bolloré group. Bolloré was seeking €233.7 million to cover its deficit; SAVM refused to pay. (Earlier post.)