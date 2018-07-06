GM boosting production of Chevrolet Bolt EV more than 20% for Q4 compared to three-quarter average; 1% of US 1H vehicle deliveries

US and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35% year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40% in the first half, according to GM. In response, GM is increasing fourth quarter production by more than 20% compared to the average of the first three quarters.

However, in the US, Bolt EV deliveries in the second quarter dropped 22.6% to 3,483 units from 4,500 units in the same period in 2017. First half delivers of the Bolt in the US were up 3.5% to 7,858 units from 7,592 units in the first half of 2017. Bolt US deliveries in the first half of 2018 represented 1% of all GM vehicle deliveries during the period.

Demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, especially in the United States, Canada and South Korea, has outstripped production. The extra production coming on line should be enough to help us keep growing global Bolt EV sales, rebuild our U.S. dealer inventory and bring us another step closer to our vision of a world with zero emissions. —Kurt McNeil, US vice president, Sales Operations

GM Q2 US performance. Very strong truck sales and a wave of all-new crossovers helped GM deliver more than 758,000 vehicles in the United States in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter sales at Chevrolet and GMC outpaced the industry on a year-over-year basis, growing 6% and 7%, respectively, while industry sales are estimated to be up 1-2%. Cadillac sales were up 3% and GM’s overall sales were up 5% for an estimated market share of 16.6%, up 0.5 percentage points.