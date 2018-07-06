GM boosting production of Chevrolet Bolt EV more than 20% for Q4 compared to three-quarter average; 1% of US 1H vehicle deliveries
US and global demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV has been very strong in 2018, with global sales estimated to be up more than 35% year over year in the second quarter and up more than 40% in the first half, according to GM. In response, GM is increasing fourth quarter production by more than 20% compared to the average of the first three quarters.
However, in the US, Bolt EV deliveries in the second quarter dropped 22.6% to 3,483 units from 4,500 units in the same period in 2017. First half delivers of the Bolt in the US were up 3.5% to 7,858 units from 7,592 units in the first half of 2017. Bolt US deliveries in the first half of 2018 represented 1% of all GM vehicle deliveries during the period.
Demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, especially in the United States, Canada and South Korea, has outstripped production. The extra production coming on line should be enough to help us keep growing global Bolt EV sales, rebuild our U.S. dealer inventory and bring us another step closer to our vision of a world with zero emissions.—Kurt McNeil, US vice president, Sales Operations
GM Q2 US performance. Very strong truck sales and a wave of all-new crossovers helped GM deliver more than 758,000 vehicles in the United States in the second quarter of 2018.
Second quarter sales at Chevrolet and GMC outpaced the industry on a year-over-year basis, growing 6% and 7%, respectively, while industry sales are estimated to be up 1-2%. Cadillac sales were up 3% and GM’s overall sales were up 5% for an estimated market share of 16.6%, up 0.5 percentage points.
Chevrolet saw record crossover deliveries in the second quarter and first half of 2018. It was the best-ever second quarter and first half for the Trax and Traverse, and the best first half ever for the Equinox.
Chevrolet and GMC delivered industry-leading pickup sales for the second quarter and first half of 2018. Sales were up 21% in the second quarter versus a year ago, and up 12% in the first half.
Chevrolet and GMC’s large SUV segment deliveries were up 22% in the second quarter versus a year ago, and up more than 10% in the first half.
Combined sales of pickups, large vans and SUVs increased 18 percent year over year to more than 366,000 units, the highest for any second quarter since 2007. They were up 11 percent in the first half to almost 665,800 units.
In the second quarter, the all-new Buick Enclave and Regal were up 25% and 42% respectively. The Buick Encore had its best second quarter and first half sales ever.
The all-new GMC Terrain posted double-digit year-over-year gains for both the second quarter and first half of 2018. It was the best first half ever for the Terrain.
Year over year, sales of the Cadillac Escalade increased 1% in the second quarter and they were up 4% in the first half. XTS deliveries were up 36% in the second quarter and 16% in the first half.
It's actually funny that the "Tesla-beater" Bolt sells as much in a quarter as the Model 3 does in a week. I wonder how many of those sales are made to people who don't want to wait for the Model 3 backlog to be filled.
Posted by: Bernard | 06 July 2018 at 05:02 AM
People were saying the Bolt is not available, but I found 500 new Bolts for sale within a 50 mile radius of downtown L.A.
Posted by: SJC | 06 July 2018 at 07:41 AM