Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BYD introducing battery-electric Class 6 stepvan in US
GM boosting production of Chevrolet Bolt EV more than 20% for Q4 compared to three-quarter average; 1% of US 1H vehicle deliveries

ZF spins off Car eWallet as a start-up

06 July 2018

ZF has founded Car eWallet GmbH, a Berlin-based start-up, in which the company will outsource the current activities of the transaction service Car eWallet. The objective is to further develop and market the service following an initial six month collaboration with project partners IBM and UBS, which successfully concluded this spring.

2018-07-05_PI_ZF_Car-eWallet-Start-up_press_teaser

The service, for example, enables payments for refueling or re-charging electric cars. The electronic transaction wallet can also be used to pay for tolls, parking fees or car sharing. The first pilot projects of Car eWallet are expected to be launched as early as the second half of 2018.

Highly automated and fully autonomous driving in particular as well as electromobility will require vehicles to be connected to payment services. This is the only way in which driverless passenger cars can independently use chargeable services such as driving on toll routes, paying for parking fees or charging the battery without the presence of a driver.

ZF first presented the Car eWallet service in January 2017. This provided an open automotive transaction platform for mobility-related services that will simplify technical services, digital trade and cashless payments between manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and customers. From day one, the resonance to this innovative technology has been positive.

ZF has now outsourced all activities for the development and marketing of Car eWallet. In an initial financing phase, ZF will equip the start-up with seed capital; for ongoing funding, the start-up will advertise for investors.

In spring, the temporary cooperation between ZF and the previous collaboration partners, the technology company IBM and the global bank UBS, had ended after successfully concluding the project phase.

We will maintain the technological connection to ZF and its product portfolio and at the same time, open up Car eWallet to many other users from the entire mobility industry as well as financial service providers.

—Alexander Graf at ZF Friedrichshafen AG, who was one of the original inventors of Car eWallet and currently leads the project

Posted on 06 July 2018 in Connected vehicles, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)