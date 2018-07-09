BMW, Brilliance Auto expanding China JV; all-electric iX3 planned for export outside China

The BMW Group and its partner Brilliance Automotive Group Holdings signed a long-term framework agreement to further expand their joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA).

BBA is increasing the capacity of its two local production facilities Tiexi and Dadong in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, to a total of 520,000 BMW brand vehicles in 2019. Furthermore, the all-electric BMW iX3 (earlier post) to be produced by BBA—the first BMW brand model to be driven purely by electric power—is planned for export to markets outside of China.

Our agreement sets a long-term framework for our future in China—a future involving continued investment, further growth and a clear commitment to the development and production of electric vehicles. The next chapter of our cooperation has the potential to go beyond our existing motto: in China, for China. The all-electric BMW iX3, produced by BBA from 2020, will find customers around the world. —Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG

Around 560,000 BMW brand vehicles were delivered to customers in China in 2017—more than in the next two largest markets, the US and Germany, combined. Two-thirds of all BMW vehicles sold in China were produced by BBA last year.

Local production of the new BMW X3 in China started in May as scheduled and the ramp-up in the second half of the year is expected to further accelerate growth in the world’s largest automotive market. The BMW X3 is the sixth BMW model localized in China.

In addition to the two automobile production locations, BBA also runs an engine plant, which includes a battery factory for the electrified BMW brand vehicles produced locally in Shenyang. This is the first battery factory operated by a premium automobile manufacturer in China.

Local production of the BMW iX3, the first all-electric core model of the BMW brand, will start in 2020 in Shenyang. The BMW iX3 is also intended for export to markets outside of China.

BMW presented the BMW Concept iX3 at the Auto China 2018 show in Beijing earlier this year. Among the innovations showcased in the BMW Concept iX3 is the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology, which groups the electric motor, transmission and power electronics within a new, separate electric drive component. Plus, the fifth-generation electric drive system also includes new and more powerful batteries.

The version of the fifth-generation electric motor developed for the SAV generates maximum output of more than 200 kW/270 hp. The likewise model-specific high-voltage battery has a net capacity of more than 70 kWh, which is enough to give the electric SAV a range of up to 400 kilometers (249 miles) in the WLTP cycle.