Study of 5-year TCO suggests ongoing challenge to unsubsidized BEV cost-competitiveness
09 July 2018
A team at Arizona State University has analyzed the five-year Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for representative electric, hybrid, and conventional vehicles—the Nissan Leaf (BEV), Toyota Prius (HEV), and Toyota Corolla (ICEV)—in 14 US cities from 2011 to 2015.
The results, reported in a paper in the journal Energy Policy, show spatial variation due to differences in state and local policies, fuel prices, insurance and maintenance costs, depreciation rates, and vehicle miles traveled. Despite those differences, in nearly all cities, the BEV’s higher purchase price and rapid depreciation outweighed its fuel savings.
Sensitivity analyses highlighted the impact of key parameters and showed that both federal and state incentives were necessary for BEVs to be cost-competitive.
Future BEV cost competitiveness may improve if innovation and scaling lead to significantly reduced BEV purchase prices, but our analysis suggests that it will be challenging for BEVs to achieve unsubsidized cost competitiveness except in the most optimistic scenarios.—Breetz and Salon
To estimate ownership costs as realistically as possible, Breetz and Salon used a five-year ownership period (Fiscal Years 2011–2015) and city-specific data on vehicle mileage, fuel prices, insurance costs, maintenance and repair costs, resale values, and taxes, fees, and subsidies.
They also conducted sensitivity analyses exploring the impact of fuel prices, discount rates, depreciation rates, length of ownership, and driving distances—and what it would take for the Leaf to achieve cost-competitiveness without federal and state subsidies.
We find that although ownership costs varied considerably across cities, the Leaf cost substantially more than the Corolla in all cities and more than the Prius in all but one city. A principal reason is that the Leaf depreciated faster than the gasoline vehicles, losing more in resale value than it gained in fuel savings in the first five years. In addition, the Leaf’s higher purchase price resulted in higher sales tax, ad valorem taxes, and insurance costs. Sensitivity analyses demonstrate that an owner may save money with the Leaf compared with the Corolla or Prius, especially if they have access to free or reduced-rate charging. Government incentive programs were still necessary, however, for the Leaf to achieve cost competitiveness.—Breetz and Salon
Five-year TCO by city and car. Breetz and Salon.
Resources
Hanna L. Breetz, Deborah Salon (2018) “Do electric vehicles need subsidies? Ownership costs for conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles in 14 U.S. cities,” Energy Policy, Volume 120, Pages 238-249 doi: 10.1016/j.enpol.2018.05.038
And long range BEVs?
Lets not be silly
Posted by: Davemart | 09 July 2018 at 04:15 AM
Agreed, another contrived study to take advantage of the rapid innovation in the BEV field and cast EV’s in a negative light!
Short range EV’s are like pre-Prius hybrids, under powered, overpriced and have low resale value. Tesla’s on the other hand, have amongst the highest resale value of any cars made. One of the major reasons other EV’s have low resale value is they are not Tesla’s!
The authors of this study should be ashamed of themselves!
Posted by: AndrewsRobert | 09 July 2018 at 05:03 AM
For the portion of the market that is able to charge at home, the ability to begin each day with a "full tank" is a non-monetary reward which also needs to be factored in.
But I basically agree with Davemart and AndrewsRobert's objections; this study seemed to select the EV (Nissan Leaf) with the worst depreciation in order to skew the results.
Posted by: Brent Jatko | 09 July 2018 at 05:18 AM
The solution, then, is to buy a used leaf.
Otherwise,
It would be interesting to try some more modern cars in it, from say 2014 - 2018.
Posted by: mahonj | 09 July 2018 at 05:33 AM
Brent:
You seem to have missed that Andrew and I have diametrically opposed views.
Any comment in which Tesla’ and ‘sensible economics’ are cojoined is mistaken, IMO.
Posted by: Davemart | 09 July 2018 at 05:53 AM
Sounds like this is to convince dolt’s and dotards. They consider unsubsidized BEVs but they include depreciation. They probably failed to adjust depreciation by the subsidies which would completely invalidate their findings.
They also probably did not analyze the case of a driver who owns a solar PV array even though surveys have shown that is about half of BEV owners.
Posted by: Gasbag | 09 July 2018 at 06:20 AM
Same maintenance cost for Corolla and Leaf?
Posted by: CJY | 09 July 2018 at 08:20 AM
For unknown reasons, the evaluators picked one of the worst BEV from Nissan against the best ICEV/PHEV/HEV from Toyota.
Picking the best more costly BEV could have been worst, specially in USA where fuel is very cheap.
Most BEVs are not yet competitive and may not be before much better (4X and 5+X) lower cost longer lasting quicker charge batteries are available.
Posted by: HarveyD | 09 July 2018 at 08:46 AM
When Battery Tech catches up and becomes less costly, EVs will be more competitive with ICEVs. However, there are reasons to buy an EV other than cost. They are cleaner, quiet, easier to drive, less polluting and more fun...well worth the extra money.
Posted by: Lad | 09 July 2018 at 11:58 AM
Brent,
Good comments,
the no gas stations/full "tank" every morning works.
Posted by: SJC | 09 July 2018 at 12:05 PM
The auxiliary tank that always starts full in the morning is also great about PHEVs. I'm still driving on a tank I filled in March.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 July 2018 at 12:31 PM
Currently, for people with Level I or II home charging facilities, a BMW style PHEV, with large batteries and very small ICE generator, is probably one of the best compromise to compete with ICEVs, reduce fuel consumption, pollution and GHGs.
As batteries performance increase and cost per kWh is reduced, the ICE generator could be reduced and eventually eliminated by 2030 or so?
Posted by: HarveyD | 09 July 2018 at 01:34 PM