Hyundai invests in solid-state battery materials startup Ionic Materials

Hyundai CRADLE, Hyundai Motor Company’s corporate venturing and open innovation business, is investing in Ionic Materials, a privately held battery materials developer based in Massachusetts, to advance the development of battery technology and improve EV performance with solid-state battery innovation.

Ionic Materials is a materials technology company developing advanced materials for high-energy-density batteries that are safer and less expensive than current ones. Using a patented solid polymer material, Ionic Materials enables solid-state batteries that are inherently safe, affordable, high in energy density and operational at room temperature.





Ionic Materials has invented a novel solid polymer electrolyte material that conducts ions at room temperature.

Ionic has demonstrated that its polymer electrolyte is compatible with chemistries that have much higher theoretical performance limits than the active materials used in current state-of-the-art batteries.

Key properties of ionic materials’ polymer include:

Up to 1.3 mS/cm at room temperature

Lithium transference number of 0.7

High voltage capability (5 volts)

Can accommodate high loadings in the cathode

High elastic modulus

Low cost precursors

Stable against Lithium

Conducts multiple ions

Ionic Materials is a platform technology enabling the use of a wide range of electrode chemistries, including lithium metal anodes, sulfur cathodes, and more, resulting in much higher energy density and performance.

Ionic Materials will sell its polymer to the battery industry as an advanced materials supplier.

Expected benefits of solid-state batteries in general include: