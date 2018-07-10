BMW Group and Great Wall Motor sign joint venture agreement for MINI electric vehicles in China

The BMW Group and the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motor signed an agreement to produce MINI electric vehicles through a new 50:50 joint venture based in China.

During an event for autonomous and connected driving attended by China’s Premier Li Keqiang and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, the BMW Group and Great Wall Motor committed to found a new joint venture, “Spotlight Automotive Limited”, for the development and production of electric vehicles in China. As well as MINI electric vehicles, the joint venture will also produce electric vehicles for Great Wall Motor.

The establishment of the new company is subject to approval from the relevant Chinese authorities and the completion of business registration procedures. The joint venture will be located in Jiangsu Province, where both partners will together create a new production facility.

The production of future battery-electric MINI vehicles in China, the world’s largest market for electromobility, is a key element of MINI’s continued strategic development within the BMW Group’s Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT. The signing of agreement follows a letter of intent signed with Great Wall Motor on 23 February 2018. It is another significant step towards the electrified future of the MINI brand, coming in addition to start-of-production next year of the first battery electric MINI at the brand’s main plant in Oxford.

The BMW Group said it is firmly committed to continuing the successful cooperation with the established sales structure and channels in China and has no plans to set up an additional sales organisation in China for future MINI electric vehicles from this joint venture. The joint venture’s activities will focus on the development, procurement and production of electric vehicles for the Chinese market.

The BMW Group will also further expand the BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) joint venture in China with its partner, Brilliance. (Earlier post.) In recent years, BBA has become a cornerstone of the BMW brand’s success in its largest market. Around 560,000 BMW brand vehicles were delivered to customers in China in 2017—more than in the next two largest markets, the US and Germany, combined. Two-thirds of all BMW vehicles sold in China last year were produced by BBA.

In 2017, China was MINI’s fourth-largest market, with around 35,000 units delivered. This underlines the brand’s additional global potential, which will now be significantly supported through the joint venture with Great Wall Motor.