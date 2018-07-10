Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
NYSERDA announces completion of 11 EV charging stations in Tompkins County; EV Model County
BASF expands portfolio of hydrolysis-resistant polyesters for automotive, e-mobility and autonomy applications

Volkswagen Group expands emobility R&D in China; SEAT brand entering market in 2020-2021; new BEV platform

10 July 2018

Volkswagen Group China, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp., Ltd. (JAC) and SEAT will establish a new China R&D center with a focus on developing electric vehicles, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies, as well as a competitive platform for battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Volkswagen’s SEAT brand will be introduced to China by 2020/2021. The move is a significant step in reinforcing Sino-German cooperation, as well as supporting Volkswagen Group China’s drive to be a leader in e-mobility.

The new Memorandum of Understanding signed by the partners will play a key role in Volkswagen Group’s e-mobility plans for China, in order to meet the demands of Chinese customers. Together with JAC and SEAT, Volkswagen Group China will establish a R&D center to develop electric vehicles, connectivity and autonomous driving technologies specifically tailored to the Chinese market, including relevant parts and components and core technologies, with completion planned for 2021.

Under the MOU, SEAT will become a shareholder in JAC Volkswagen, through either a capital increase of JAC Volkswagen or a share transfer from Volkswagen Group China. This will result in the introduction of the SEAT brand in the China market, targeting 2020/21.

In addition, the joint venture will launch a competitive BEV platform based on the technological resources of the three parties, so as to provide customers with an even wider choice of vehicles across all segments, both in China and globally.

Through the comprehensive electrification initiative “Roadmap E”, together with the strong efforts and contributions from JAC Volkswagen, FAW-Volkswagen, SAIC VOLKSWAGEN and Volkswagen Group China intend to lead the way in the development of e-mobility, with the introduction of 40 locally-produced models to the market within the next 7-8 years.

Posted on 10 July 2018 in China, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)