Toyota launches Hui car share service in Honolulu through Servco Pacific; MSPF application

In Hawaii, Toyota launched a new round-trip, station-based car share service called Hui. Operated by Servco Pacific (Servco), Toyota’s distributor in Hawaii, the Hui service utilizes Toyota’s proprietary global Mobility Service Platform (MSPF) (earlier post) and a consumer facing app developed by Toyota Connected North America (TCNA), the global technology strategy business unit for Toyota.

Seventy Toyota and Lexus vehicles are available for reservation through the Hui mobile app (for iOS and Android devices) by the hour or day at 25 easily accessible locations throughout Honolulu.

The vehicles initially in the program include the Toyota Prius, Prius Prime, Camry XSE, as well as Lexus RX 350 and RX F Sport vehicles. Hui vehicles are parked in marked, reserved stalls for easy pick-up and drop-off.

The app supports a range of fleet management tools, as well as driver identification, authentication and payment management. In addition, Hui vehicles are equipped with Toyota’s Smart Key Box, which generates a digital key that allows users to lock and unlock, as well as start vehicles via their smartphone.

TCNA and Servco developed the service together as one of the first public applications of MSPF, the core ecosystem for leveraging the potential of connected vehicle systems to support the development of new mobility businesses such as car-sharing, ride-sharing and remote delivery.

The platform gives fleet operators the capability to launch their own car share programs, capitalizing on the strength of their local expertise, while supporting advanced mobility use cases as they arise.