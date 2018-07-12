BYD opens 24 GWh battery factory in Western China; targeting 60 GWh by 2020

BYD opened a 24 GWh power battery factory in Western China’s Qinghai province; the company is preparing to increase its total production capacity to 60 GWh by 2020.





The factory—equivalent to the size of 140 football fields—will be the largest in the world after its construction is completed in 2019. It is BYD’s third battery factory in China after Shenzhen and Huizhou.

Electrification is a done deal as several countries have announced a deadline for the sale of internal combustion engine cars to end. Electric vehicles are on the cusp of another boom. —BYD President and Chairman Wang Chuanfu

BYD’s new Qinghai factory employs a Manufacturing Execution System, smart logistics, driverless automatic guided vehicles and information integration.

All our batteries come with a unique identification code. We can troubleshoot any problems simply by scanning the QR code on the battery as this gives us the battery’s technical specifications and necessary manufacturing information. —BYD battery division CEO He Long





In addition to applications in new energy vehicles and rail transportation, BYD’s battery products are widely used in solar power stations, energy storage power stations and many other new energy solutions.

BYD is present in more than 200 cities in 50 countries and regions and was the number one seller of new energy vehicles in the world between 2015 and 2017.