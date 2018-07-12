Daimler, Tsinghua University deepen joint research cooperation on sustainable transportation; automated driving and intelligent mobility

Daimler and Chinese partner Tsinghua University signed an agreement further to deepen their research cooperation in the fields of automated driving and intelligent mobility.

Through the Tsinghua Daimler Joint Research Center for Sustainable Transportation, the cooperation has been extended for an additional three years. With an annual multi-million RMB (1 RMB = US$0.15) investment, the Center will sharpen its focus and research efforts in the fields of automated driving and intelligent mobility.





Established in 2012, the Center has served as an important joint effort combining Daimler’s innovation capabilities with Tsinghua University’s academic strengths in automotive research.

China today plays a leading role not only in terms of its automotive industry, but as an overall engine for innovation. ‘Inspired by China, innovating for China’, our Joint Research Center for Sustainable Transportation serves as a shining example of Sino-German cooperation, consistently working to bring sustainable, innovative mobility solutions that meet China’s specific needs. —Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China

The Tsinghua Daimler Joint Research Center for Sustainable Transportation combines our exceptional research capabilities with Daimler’s long heritage in automotive innovation. With its scope now expanding to automated driving and intelligent mobility, I look forward to continuing our important research as we jointly move the field of sustainable transportation forward. —Prof. Yang Bin, Vice President of Tsinghua University

Since its establishment in 2012, the Tsinghua Daimler Research Center for Sustainable Transportation has carried out joint research for sustainable transportation according to China’s needs. In 2013, the Center collected data from traffic situations at urban roads and highways, ring roads, and intersections.

Deepened research on the technical parameters of typical traffic situations began in 2014, followed by the research project on ‘vision-based detection of vulnerable road users (VRU)’ which started in 2015 aiming to train camera algorithms to recognize VRU. This involved establishing the ‘Tsinghua Daimler Cyclist Benchmark’ database, which contains 40,000 sample images.

The work scope of the Research Center has been further expanded to include IT innovation, including virtual reality technologies, as well as joint education and research internship projects, which target both Chinese and international talent.

Together with Daimler’s R&D experts in China, experienced scholars from Tsinghua University co-lead these research projects, contributing their strong local R&D capabilities and expertise. Tsinghua students are also involved in these projects to facilitate the training and development of local talent in the various fields.

Daimler is constantly deepening its automated driving R&D efforts in China. These initiatives have resulted in significant achievements, including in fields such as active and passive safety systems, accident research, integrated traffic information services, vehicle infrastructure integration, and megacity traffic and regulation research.

In early July, Daimler announced it is the first international automaker to receive a road test license for highly automated driving research vehicles (level 4) in Beijing, marking another major milestone in the company’s local research and development efforts in China. (Earlier post.)

This new research into automated driving will allow Daimler to further develop localized automated driving technology to address the unique challenges posed by China’s urban traffic environment.