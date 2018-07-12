Coradia iLint hydrogen train receives approval for commercial operation in German railway networks

Alstom’s Coradia iLint (earlier post), the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell passenger train, has been granted approval by the German Railway Office (EBA) for passenger service in Germany.

Coradia iLint is based on the service-proven diesel train Coradia Lint 54. Replacing the diesel traction with fuel cell technology enables sustainable train operation while its performance matches that of regular regional trains. The trains are powered by an electrical traction drive; electrical energy is generated on-board in a fuel cell and intermediately stored in Li-ion batteries.

The iLint can run at 140 km/h (87 mph), with a 600 to 800 km/tankful autonomy, and accommodate up to 300 passengers.

With the approval of the German Railway Office (EBA), we are sending the first passenger train with fuel cell technology onto the tracks. This is a strong sign of the mobility of the future. Hydrogen is a true low-emission and efficient alternative to diesel. Especially on secondary lines, where overhead lines are uneconomic or not yet available, these trains are a clean and environmentally friendly option. That is why we support and promote the technology, in order to bring it to the surface. —Enak Ferlemann, the German Federal Government’s authorised delegate for rail transportation

In November 2017, Alstom and the local transport authority of Lower Saxony (LNVG) signed a contract for the delivery of 14 hydrogen fuel cell trains, along with 30 years of maintenance and energy supply. The 14 trains will be produced by Alstom for LNVG's vehicle pool and will transport passengers between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervörde and Buxtehude from December 2021.

Following this approval granted by EBA, the two Coradia iLint prototypes will enter pilot operation in the Elbe-Weser network. Passenger service is scheduled for late summer.

The Coradia iLint was designed by Alstom teams in Salzgitter (Germany), center of excellence for regional trains, and in Tarbes (France), centre of excellence for traction systems. This project benefits from the support of the German ministry of economy and mobility. AlstomÆs development of the Coradia iLint was funded with €8 million (US$9.3 million) from the German government as part of the National Innovation Program for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP).