Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Air Liquide and China startup STNE sign an agreement for the development of hydrogen mobility
Parisian hydrogen-powered taxi fleet reaches 100 vehicles; targeting 600 by 2020

Air Liquide launches second Scientific Challenge on essential small molecules; hydrogen in two out of three topics

13 July 2018

Following the success of the first edition which mobilized 130 academic and startup partners, Air Liquide has launched a second Scientific Challenge designed to advance research in an open innovation approach. This year, the three topics selected are aimed at improving air quality and preventing global warming for the planet.

The #2018AirLiquideScientificChallenge is open to academic teams, private Research & Development departments, startups, and private or public Institutes. All are invited to submit, from 25 June to 20 September, innovative scientific research projects using Essential Small Molecules on these topics:

  • Topic #01 on hydrogen production: “Lower-CO2 H2”. How to produce cost competitive hydrogen while reducing greenhouse gas emissions?

  • Topic #02 on the use of hydrogen in industrial processes: “H2 is coming”. How to use hydrogen to avoid CO2 emissions in industrial processes traditionally based on fossil fuel?

  • Topic #03 on sustainable food production: “Sustainable Farm to Fork”. How can our Essential Small Molecules help rise to the challenge of meeting the dietary needs of 9 billion people in a healthy, affordable, sustainable and environmentally friendly way?

An Air Liquide scientific prize coupled with a €50,000 grant will be awarded to each of the laureates at the end of 2018. Moreover, the Group will fund collaboration projects to up to €1.5 million, in order to develop the selected scientific proposals and transform them into market-tailored technologies.

Initiated by R&D and its m-Lab, the scientific community of Air Liquide experts on Essential Small Molecules, the #2018AirLiquideScientificChallenge is part of Air Liquide’s open innovation approach.

The first challenge, launched in 2016, targeted essential molecules: O2, N2, H2 and CO2. The jury selected three winners:

  • Kevin Sivula, professor at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (Switzerland), on the subject of “Sunny H2 in a bottle”, or how to produce hydrogen out of water using solar energy;

  • Susumu Kitagawa, professor at Kyoto University, and Ryotaro Matsuda, professor at Nagoya University in Japan, on “Small molecules in my pocket”, or how to identify sponge materials for high density storage and safe supply of gases;

  • Jean-Michel Savéant, Marc Robert, and Cyrille Costentin, professors at Paris-Diderot University and the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (France), on the subject “CO2, give back your O2” or how to produce oxygen and carbon monoxide from CO2 in a sustainable way.

Posted on 13 July 2018 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production | | Comments (1)

Comments

HarveyD

Interesting projets to promote the use of clean H2 in transportation and many other industries.

Posted by: HarveyD | 13 July 2018 at 05:31 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)