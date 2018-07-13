Canada awarding $25K to project to develop rail engine capable of running on blends of hydrogen and diesel

Canada’s Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, announced an investment of $25,000 for a University of Windsor project called “Hydrogen Enabled Low-Emissions and Fuel Efficient Diesel Engine Combustion Technology for Clean Locomotives”.

The project will help to develop an experimental diesel engine that is capable of running on blends of hydrogen and diesel fuel. This technology has the potential to reduce air pollution from rail diesel engines significantly.

The award is under Canada’s Clean Rail Academic Grant Program, which provides funding to support academic research programs that are developing technologies and practices to reduce air emissions from the rail sector. Under Round 5 of the Program, 10 research projects will receive a grant of up to $25,000.

Also under this round of awards, the University of Waterloo will receive funding for a hydrogen hybrid locomotive, while the University of British Columbia will receive funding for a Hardware-in-the-loop simulation of hybrid hydrogen fuel cell/battery powertrains under real railway duty cycles.