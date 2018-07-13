Servco completes Oahu’s first publicly accessible hydrogen station; to begin leasing Mirai

Servco Pacific Inc. (Servco) has completed Oahu’s first publicly accessible hydrogen station, located at Servco’s corporate offices in Mapunapuna. Later this month, Servco will begin to lease the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (FCV).





Our hydrogen station will help show Hawaii residents how FCVs can make a real impact on our sustainability goals. We are committed to the future of mobility in Hawaii, and we believe in the potential for FCVs in our state. —Mark Fukunaga, chairman and CEO of Servco

The hydrogen station is located at Servco’s flagship Toyota dealership in Mapunapuna, and was fully funded by Servco. It is able to produce up to 20 kg of hydrogen daily, and can store approximately 100 kg of hydrogen on-site—enough for up to 12 full vehicle fill-ups.

With the station’s high-pressure dispenser, a hydrogen fill-up takes approximately 5 minutes, which is comparable to refueling a car with gasoline. To fill up, the driver connects the dispenser to the car’s receptacle and engages the nozzle lock to form a sealed connection with the vehicle. The station and vehicle’s onboard computers perform a system check and then begin the flow of hydrogen gas. When the tank is full, the dispenser stops, and the driver unlocks the nozzle and places it back on the pump.

Servco plans to release the Mirai at the end of July. The Toyota Mirai will be offered for lease only, which will including servicing and hydrogen fuel, after a down payment. The Toyota Mirai has an EPA estimated range of 312 miles on a full tank of hydrogen, with a combined city/highway fuel economy rating of 66 mpge, making the Mirai the most fuel-efficient hydrogen FCV rated by the EPA, and one with the longest range.

Servco brought the first Mirai production vehicles to Hawaii in 2016. Hawaii is the second state in the US to sell the Mirai, after California.

Servco Pacific Inc. is Hawaii’s largest privately held company with more than $1.6 billion in annual revenues. Founded in 1919 (as a two-car repair garage), it is the Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru distributor for Hawaii.