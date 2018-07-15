Geely officially discloses new global B-segment automobile modular architecture: BMA; new BMA-based SUV to launch this year

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
15 July 2018

Automobile modular architectures—for example, TNGA of Toyota, and MQB, MLB and MEB of the Volkswagen Group—hav become a major trend in the auto industry. Modular technology has become an important criterion for evaluating whether an automobile company is combining global R&D technology and market layout with a cost-effective manufacturing approach.

Following the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) (earlier post) jointly developed with Volvo, Geely independently developed a new modular architecture, BMA (B-segment Modular Architecture).

The BMA platform will be applied in compact cars, including SUVs, sedans, MPVs, crossovers, and wagons.

Furthermore, the Geely BMA platform accommodates the Muti-Power system that carries 1.0TD, 1.4T, 1.5TD combustion engines, Plug-in Hybrid and Mild Hybrid Electric configurations.

A new SUV codenamed Geely SX11, which is based on the BMA platform, will be launched in the second half of 2018. Carrying the 1.5TD engine, it has a maximum power of 132 kW, while its maximum torque is 255 N·m.

The BMA platform will be applied to Geely’s overseas subsidiary brands as well as in China. Production based on BMA will be launched in EU, Eastern Europe, Africa, South America, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Posted on 15 July 2018 in China, Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

More buzz phrases.

Posted by: SJC | 15 July 2018 at 10:18 AM

