Momentum Dynamics installs second 200 kW wireless charging system for electric buses

Momentum Dynamics Corporation has commissioned a 200-kilowatt wireless charging system to support electric transit buses in Chattanooga, TN. The system—its second in the US (earlier post)—is installed inside the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) Shuttle Park and automatically charges while loading and unloading passengers.

The Momentum charging system is installed in the roadway, which allows buses to be recharged multiple times per day during their scheduled stops. In this short period of time, the battery of the bus receives enough energy to allow the bus to complete another circulation loop, thereby enabling essentially unlimited driving range.





Momentum’s wireless charger is UL field certified and became operational on 26 June 2018.





Momentum Dynamics 200 kW wireless charging system and CARTA Electric Bus.

The Momentum wireless charger installed at CARTA follows the recent installation for Link Transit in Wenatchee, WA. Additional wireless charging systems will be installed in the US this year and multiple installations are planned for Europe in 2019. Momentum's technology is designed and manufactured in the US and can be used in electric cars, autonomous vehicles, and commercial trucks.