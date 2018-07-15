Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
KIT spin-off producing synthetic natural gas from green hydrogen and CO2 from sewage sludge
Waze live alerts on traffic and infrastructure now available in Esri ArcGIS Marketplace

Momentum Dynamics installs second 200 kW wireless charging system for electric buses

15 July 2018

Momentum Dynamics Corporation has commissioned a 200-kilowatt wireless charging system to support electric transit buses in Chattanooga, TN. The system—its second in the US (earlier post)—is installed inside the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) Shuttle Park and automatically charges while loading and unloading passengers.

The Momentum charging system is installed in the roadway, which allows buses to be recharged multiple times per day during their scheduled stops. In this short period of time, the battery of the bus receives enough energy to allow the bus to complete another circulation loop, thereby enabling essentially unlimited driving range.

MDC_data

Momentum’s wireless charger is UL field certified and became operational on 26 June 2018.

MomentumDynamics_CARTA

Momentum Dynamics 200 kW wireless charging system and CARTA Electric Bus.

The Momentum wireless charger installed at CARTA follows the recent installation for Link Transit in Wenatchee, WA. Additional wireless charging systems will be installed in the US this year and multiple installations are planned for Europe in 2019. Momentum's technology is designed and manufactured in the US and can be used in electric cars, autonomous vehicles, and commercial trucks.

Posted on 15 July 2018 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Wireless | | Comments (1)

Comments

SJC

"...installed in the roadway..."
Finally someone gets the obvious.

Posted by: SJC | 15 July 2018 at 06:50 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)